Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Sydney FC at the SCG on Sunday. The two Sydney outfits have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in seventh place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Wanderers suffered a shocking 5-1 defeat at the hands of Perth Glory in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, find themselves in second place in the league table and have managed to recover from a poor start to their campaign. The reigning A-League champions eased past Melbourne Victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 12 games out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed only six victories against Sydney FC and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Sydney sides took place earlier this month and ended in a stunning 3-2 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Sydney FC were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League: L-W-W-L-L

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Adam Pavlesic is back for Sydney FC

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection. Christopher Zuvela remains injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

James Troisi on absorbing the pressure ahead of Sunday's away #SydneyDerby. #WSW

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Sydney FC have found their feet in the A-League over the past month and will be intent on a top-six finish this season. The reigning champions have a few issues to address and will need to be at their best in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers suffered a series of shocking defensive lapses against Perth Glory last week and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-0 Western Sydney Wanderers

