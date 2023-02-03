Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Perth Glory will host Newcastle Jets at Macedonia Park in the A-League on Saturday (February 4).

The two teams have won five of their 14 league games. Perth are in seventh place with 18 points, while Newcastle are ninth and a point behind. The hosts have drawn thrice and lost six times, while Newcastle have drawn twice and lost seven games.

The Glory finished bottom among 12 teams last season. They won the Premiership in 2018-19 and have been runners-up twice. A win against Newcastle will likely move them into the playoff zone.

Newcastle, meanwhile, stopped the rot with a 4-0 win over Brisbane Roar on Tuesday. That snapped a four-game winless streak, where they drew and lost twice apiece. Like Perth, Newcastle are eyeing one of the playoff spots and will do so by winning in Perth. The last time they won 2-1 at the venue.

The Jets, though, have been inconsistent on the road this season, winning twice in their last ten games. Their last away league contest ended in a 1-1 draw against Western United. The visitors have prevailed in their last three clashes with Perth, outscoring them 11-3.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Newcastle.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice against Newcastle in their last five meetings at Macedonia Park.

Perth have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Newcastle have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five road games.

Perth have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Newcastle have won once, drawn twice and lost twice:

Form Guide: Perth – D-W-D-W-W; Newcastle – W-D-D-L-L.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Goalkeeper Brad Jones and Adrian Sardinero will not play a part due to injury. David Williams (four goals) and Jacob Dowse (four assists) are the men the visitors will likely be wary of.

Trent Buhagiar and Beka Mikeltadze, who have scored three goals apiece, will lead the visitors’ attack.

Perth are expected to prevail based on their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Perth 2-1 Newcastle

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Perth

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Perth to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Newcastle Jets to score - Yes

