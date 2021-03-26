Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold this weekend with another round of matches as Perth Glory lock horns with Newcastle Jets at the NIB Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

Newcastle Jets are in 11th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been well below their best this season. The Jets were thrashed by a 4-1 margin by Adelaide United in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Perth Glory have slipped to tenth place in the league table after a poor run of results and cannot afford another defeat this weekend. The Western Australian outfit held Sydney FC to a 1-1 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have an excellent record against Newcastle Jets and have won 23 games out of a total of 41 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only eight victories against Perth Glory and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Newcastle Jets. Perth Glory were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-L-L

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-W

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, and Jason Hoffman going into this game. The Jets have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

Doubtful: Jason Hoffman

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Perth Glory's top-six ambitions have taken a beating this month and the home side will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. With Diego Castro and Bruno Fornaroli in their ranks, Perth Glory can potentially rediscover their form on Saturday.

Newcastle Jets have their own issues to solve and will need to improve ahead of this fixture. Both teams are struggling at the moment and are unlikely to work their way towards a victory this weekend.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Newcastle Jets

