Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022

Perth Glory and Western United will square off at Macedonia Park in a bottom-of-the-table A-League clash on Saturday (December 10).

Perth are in last place in the league table and have just three points. Western have not faired much better than Perth, as they have just four points after six games. After picking up their first win of the campaign against Central Coast Mariners in October, they have lost two games in a row. In their previous outing, they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Melbourne City.

Western, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the campaign last time around to move up from the bottom of the table. They went two goals down against Wellington Phoenix but scored late goals to produce a memorable comeback. Alessandro Diamanti scored the winner in the fifth minute of injury time in the second half.

Perth Glory vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times, with all meetings taking place in the A-League.

Western have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals, leading 5-1, while one game has ended in a draw.

Sydney's only win against Western came at home in 2021, and they have failed to score in their last three meetings against Western, suffering defeats in those three games.

Western have the worst defensive record in the A-League, conceding 16 goals in six games. They have a respectable goal tally of ten goals in these games.

Perth have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring four goals in five games.

Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction

Perth have lost four of their five league games this season and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They have scored just four goals, though, and might struggle here.

Western, meanwhole. have scored ten goals this season, though they have just one win. Taking their solid record against the Glory into consideration, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Western United

Perth Glory vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Western to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Nicolas Milanovic to score any time - Yes

