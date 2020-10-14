Peru 2-4 Brazil: Selecao Player Ratings as Neymar hat-trick inspires comeback | World Cup Qualifiers 

Brazil rode on the back of Neymar's hat-trick to fight back from 2-1 down to beat 10-man Peru 4-2 in Lima.

Andre Carrillo put the hosts ahead with a stunning volley before the PSG star equalized from the spot. Renato Tapia then restored the lead for Los Incas in the second half through a slight deflection.

Brazil won another penalty in the dying embers after Everton Riberio was brought inside the area. Neymar coolly converted the spot-kick and then put the final nail in Peru's coffin with a late tap-in. Carlos Zambrano was also sent off in the 89th minute for elbowing Richarlison in the face, as Peru collapsed spectacularly towards the end.

Here, we look at the player ratings for Brazil after the entertaining victory.

Brazil Player Ratings

Weverton - 7/10

Weverton was very rarely called into action against Bolivia last week, but Peru sure kept him on his toes. The Palmeiras custodian made four saves, and there was nothing he could've done about either of the goals Brazil conceded. A strong performance.

Danilo - 6/10

Advertisement

The right-back had a relatively quiet game after playing a starring role last time. He was mostly pegged back due to the marauding runs by Christofer Gonzalez and offered little by way of attacks in this game.

Marquinhos - N/A

Lasted just 12 minutes in the game as he picked up a knock to his thigh, but it was his poor clearance which allowed Andre Carrillo to pounce and volley home the opener in the sixth minute.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

The 36-year-old veteran was given a tough time by Jefferson Farfan, and he also had to deal with plenty of crosses from the flanks. He never erred but wasn't exactly spectacular either.

Renan Lodi - 6.5/10

Once again, the Atletico Madrid star got himself involved in the attack. Lodi put in a wonderful cross to send Roberto Firmino through on goal, but the Liverpool star inexplicably dragged his shot wide to rob the left-back of an assist. On the defensive front though, he left plenty of gaps at the back for Carrillo to exploit.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro played the entirety of the match and did most of the dirty work for the Selecao. He forced a couple of turnovers, hampered Peru's chances on the break with crucial tackles, and also maintained an admirable 83% pass success. Another fine outing for the Real Madrid man.

Philippe Coutinho - 6/10

Coutinho's 2020/21 season for club and country got off to a resounding start, but the midfielder had a blip in this game. He didn't provide any cover when Peru threw the kitchen sink at Brazil in the first 10 minutes, and offered little value going forward as well.

Advertisement

Douglas Luiz - 6/10

Struggled to deal with Peru's build-up in wide areas, and forced himself into some desperate challenges to concede needless fouls. However, Luiz linked up with Neymar pretty well in the second half and got a few crosses into the box.

Richarlison - 7.5/10

The Everton forward was a huge thorn in Peru's flesh with his marauding runs down the flanks creating plenty of chances, and scored one himself in the second half. He was also involved in helping Brazil gain a numerical advantage after being elbowed in the face by Zambrano, who was then sent off.

Robert Firmino - 7/10

Firmino missed a glorious chance in the first half by firing his effort horribly off target despite having most of the goal to aim at, but then drew an amazing save from Peruvian 'keeper Pedro Gallese. He gained a measure of redemption in the second-half with a pinpoint, headed assist for Richarlison's equalizer.

Firmino vs Peru



1 assist for his team to equalise

88% pass success

2 chances created

1 key pass

1 shot blocked

5 recoveries



Why is he getting hate? pic.twitter.com/ropy60Mva2 — ☭ 🇨🇾 ☘ (@urusernamemust) October 14, 2020

Neymar - 8.5/10

Hat-trick hero of the night, Neymar comfortably dispatched two penalties and then made Los Incas pay for lax defending by pouncing on a loose ball to bring up his third and put the final nail in their coffin. Pulled clear of Ronaldo on Brazil's all-time goalscoring list with only Pele to beat now!

Advertisement

28’—⚽️

83’—⚽️

90+4’—⚽️



Neymar’s hat-trick moved him past Ronaldo to become Brazil’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer with 64 goals 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KKvP0UTCX4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 14, 2020

Brazil Substitutes

Ribeiro won a penalty and created Neymar's hat-trick sealing goal for Brazil

Rodrigo Caio - 7.5/10

Stepped in to replace Marquinhos after the latter went off with a knock and turned in a blinder. He was solid at the back, not allowing too much space down the middle and also winning five out of six duels. Caio completed 97% of his passes too, but on the downside, he made one poor clearance that allowed Renato Tapia to score. Overall, the Flamengo defender impressed.

Alex Telles - 7.5/10

He came on in only the 70th minute for Lodi, and yet made a telling impact in attack. Telles created the joint-most number of chances (two) for Brazil.

Advertisement

Everton Ribeiro - 7.5/10

Ribeiro was subbed on at the same time as Telles and he too made significant contributions, helping with the last two goals to seal the comeback. He won the penalty after being hacked down inside the area, before his chipped effort over Gallese came off the upright for Neymar to tap home his third.

Everton Soares - 6.5/10

He didn't particularly stand out like the rest of the Brazil substitutes, but incited the counterattack which led to Ribeiro's penalty.