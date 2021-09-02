Peru vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Uruguay travel to the Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima in their FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying fixture against Peru on Thursday.

Uruguay lost on penalties to Colombia in their Copa America quarter-final fixture while Peru were also beaten by Los Cafeteros in the third-place match in the competition.

Despite a fourth-place finish in the continental competition, Peru currently find themselves at the bottom of the table in the qualifying standings. The visiting side are fourth with eight points.

Peru vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

There have been 44 meetings between the two South American rivals. Uruguay have been the dominant side in this fixture and have five wins in their last nine meetings with the hosts.

With 24 wins, La Celeste have been victorious in more than half of the encounters in this fixture. Peru have managed to record 13 wins while seven games have ended in draws.

They last squared off in a friendly fixture in 2019 at Thursday's venue. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Peru form guide (Copa America): L-L-W-W-D

Uruguay form guide (Copa America): L-W-W-D-L

Peru vs Uruguay Team News

Peru

Luis Advíncula picked up an injury while playing for his club Boca Juniors and has withdrawn from the squad. Jhilmar Lora has been added to the squad and is expected to start here.

Injured: Luis Advíncula

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay

For the upcoming qualifying fixtures, head coach Óscar Tabárez won't be able to call upon the services of the attacking duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Suarez is out because of a muscle injury, as per Atletico Madrid's press release, while Cavani has not been permitted to travel by Manchester United.

Injured: Luis Suarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edinson Cavani

Peru vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Miguel Trauco, Alexander Callens, Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, Raul Ruidiaz; Gianluca Lapadula

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Fernando Muslera; Giovanni González, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Maxi Gomez, Jonathan Rodríguez

Peru vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay will be without their two biggest strengths in Suarez and Cavani for the game, which hurts their chances of securing a favorable result here.

Though Peru have been highly unpredictable in their outings this year, they should be able to salvage at least a point from this home game.

Prediction: Peru 1-1 Uruguay

