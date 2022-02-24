Peterborough United vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough United host Hull City at the ABAX Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end their wretched run.

The Posh are winless in their last 10 consecutive league games, losing eight as Darren Ferguson was sacked last weekend.

They've won only five times all season and are second from bottom in the table with just 21 points.

Hull haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting in 20th position with 34 points and without a win in their last six games on the bounce.

Peterborough United vs Hull City Head-To-Head

There have been 41 clashes between the sides in history and Peterborough have won almost half of them (20).

The Tigers have beaten them only 12 times in history, the last of which came in March 2021.

Peterborough United @theposh



The press conference will begin at around 4pm



To watch the press conference LIVE click below or head to the video tab on the Official Peterborough United app.



#pufc Watch the first press conference with manager Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne LIVE on Posh+.The press conference will begin at around 4pmTo watch the press conference LIVE click below or head to the video tab on the Official Peterborough United app. Watch the first press conference with manager Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne LIVE on Posh+.The press conference will begin at around 4pmTo watch the press conference LIVE click below or head to the video tab on the Official Peterborough United app. #pufc

In the October reverse, though, the Posh came away with a 2-1 win at Hull.

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Peterborough United vs Hull City Team News

Peterborough United

The Posh have Joel Randall and Nathan Thompson unavailable for the game due to injuries.

Joint top-scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris hasn't found the net in six games. Head coach Darren Ferguson could give Jack Marriott a chance to lead after coming off the bench to score in the Fulham defeat.

Injured: Joel Randall, Nathan Thompson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City @HullCity 🗣️ 𝐒𝐀: "He (Randell Williams) must be very careful (due to his knee injury). We still don't see him returning in the next four or five weeks." 🗣️ 𝐒𝐀: "He (Randell Williams) must be very careful (due to his knee injury). We still don't see him returning in the next four or five weeks." https://t.co/M5jQqZXpPX

Hull City

Tom Eaves, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Callum Elder, Marcus Forss, Nathan Baxter, Josh Emmanuel and Lewie Coyle are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Tom Eaves, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss, Nathan Baxter, Josh Emmanuel, Lewie Coyle

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peterborough United vs Hull City Predicted XI

Peterborough United (4-1-4-1): Steven Benda; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Harrison Burrows; Reece Brown; Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant, Sammie Szmodics; Jack Marriott.

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Harvey Cartwright; Di'Shon Bernard, Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Brandon Fleming; Regan Slater, Richard Smallwood; Ryan Longwood, George Honeymoon, Keane Lewis-Potter; Tyler Smith.

Peterborough United vs Hull City Prediction

The Tigers will have revenge on their minds for their earlier loss to Peterborough but both teams are stuck in a rut right now.

Given their woeful form, this could end up being a drab, low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Hull City

Edited by Shardul Sant