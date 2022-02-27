Peterborough United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Domestic football continues in England this week and will see Peterborough United host Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Peterborough United beat League Two side Bristol Rovers 2-1 in their first cup game. They then picked up a clinical 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in the next round via goals from Joe Ward and Ricky Jade-Jones.

The hosts are in abysmal form in the league and sit bottom in the Championship. They have been drawn against the strongest side in the country and will look to make a good account of themselves on Tuesday.

Manchester City beat Swindon Town 4-1 in their first cup game before beating Championship leaders Fulham by the same scoreline in the next round.

The Cityzens' long-held reputation of drawing significantly weaker opposition in cup competitions continues and they will now be looking to put out yet another dominant performance in the tournament.

Peterborough United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Peterborough United and Manchester City. The two teams faced off at this stage of the FA Cup back in February 1981. The Manchester outfit won the game 1-0.

Peterborough United Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Manchester City Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Peterborough United vs Manchester City Team News

Peterborough United

The hosts will be without Joel Randall and Nathan Thompson on Tuesday as the duo are both dealing with injuries.

Injured: Joel Randall, Nathan Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Nineteen-year-old Cole Palmer has not featured for Manchester City since he came off against Swindon Town back in January. The teenager will miss Tuesday's game due to injury, while backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a back injury.

Injured: Cole Palmer

Doubtful: Zack Steffen

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven Benda; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Harrison Burrows, Reece Brown, Oliver Norburn, Joe Ward; Sammie Szmodics; Callum Morton, Jack Marriott

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Peterborough United vs Manchester City Prediction

Peterborough United drew perhaps the hardest team in the competition and are in poor form ahead of the game. They are on an 11-game winless run in the league and have failed to score any goals in seven of those games.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last 15 games across all competitions, winning 13 times in that period. The Premier League leaders are the clear favorites for this one and should easily come out on top.

Prediction: Peterborough United 0-4 Manchester City

