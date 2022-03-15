Peterborough United vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Peterborough United and Swansea City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 38 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the same ground last weekend. Jonson Clark-Harris scored a brace in the game to help the Posh twice come from behind and secure a point.

Swansea City fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Blackpool. Gary Madine's fourth-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Swans in 16th spot, having garnered 44 points from 35 matches and they have little left to play for this season. Peterborough United still sit at the bottom of the table on 23 points and are six points away from safety.

Peterborough United vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 46 occasions in the past and are split exactly down the middle in previous matches played.

They each have 16 wins apiece, while 14 previous fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when three first-half goals inspired Swansea City to a 3-0 victory on home turf.

Peterborough form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Swansea City form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Peterborough United vs Swansea City Team News

Peterborough United

Dan Butler, Joel Randall and Nathan Thompson are all unavailable due to injuries. Steven Benda is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Dan Butler, Joel Randall, Nathan Thompson

Doubtful: Steven Benda

Suspension: None

Swansea City

Hannes Wolf is the only absentee for the Welsh side.

Injury: Hannes Wolf

Suspension: None

Peterborough United vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Peterborough Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent; Joe Ward, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jeando Fuchs; Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson

Peterborough United vs Swansea City Prediction

Peterborough United are running out of time to avoid relegation and will need to start accruing points if they are to remain in the EFL Championship. Swansea City's implosion has left them with little motivation left for the rest of the season.

Although one side could secure the win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Swansea City

