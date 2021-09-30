Peterborough vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough host Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Peterborough have been woeful of late and are currently 22nd in the table. However, Darren Ferguson's side will be encouraged by their 0-0 draw against a high-flying Bournemouth side last time out. The Posh will hope to build on their performance against Bristol City on Saturday.

Despite their solid start to the season, Bristol City have faltered of late. Nigel Pearson's side have only managed to win one of their last five games. The Robins head into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Millwall last time out and will hope to bounce back with a win on Saturday.

Both teams will look to win the game for different reasons and that should make Saturday's fixture a feisty contest.

Peterborough vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Bristol City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with Peterborough winning the other.

Bristol City came away as 2-0 winners when the two sides met back in a League One fixture in February 2015.

Peterborough Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Bristol City Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Peterborough vs Bristol City Team News

Massengo will be a huge miss for Bristol City

Peterborough

Peterborough have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Bournemouth last time out.

Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones and Mark Beevers are all still out injured.

Injured: Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones, Mark Beevers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Bristol City came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Millwall last time out. However, Han-Noah Massengo is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Han-Noah Massengo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell; Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jorge Grant; Jonson Clarke-Harris

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Jay Da Silva, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Cameron Pring, Tyreeq Bakinson, Matty James, Andreas Weimann; Nakhi Wells, Chris Martin

Peterborough vs Bristol City Prediction

Neither side has been in the greatest form of late and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict a well-contested matchup with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Peterborough 1-1 Bristol City

Edited by Vishal Subramanian