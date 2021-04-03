Peterborough vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

In an enticing battle of two promotion hopefuls, Peterborough host Sunderland at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One on Monday.

Only two points separate the sides in the league table and the match could have consequences in the race for the Championship title.

The Posh are currently second and trail league leaders Hull City by a point while also having a game in hand.

A victory next week would be a real shot in the arm as the side is aiming to advance into the second division for the first time in eight years.

However, if Sunderland prevail, Darren Ferguson's side could drop into the playoffs, with the Black Cats provisionally moving into second place.

Peterborough vs Sunderland Head-To-Head

There have been 11 previous clashes between the sides, with Sunderland winning seven times and losing to Peterborough only twice.

The Black Cats secured a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light in September.

🗣️ The gaffer reacts to another important three points.



Full interview... 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/Vfw7UbVHSd — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Peterborough Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Peterborough vs Sunderland Team News

Peterborough

Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards is set to return to training on Sunday but the match might have come a tad too soon for him.

Charlie Mulgrew seems to have played his last match for the club. The loanee picked up an Achilles injury which could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Ronnie Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland

Denver Hume, who was absent from the matchday squad against Oxford United, could play a part here. However, Jake Vokins, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan are all long-term absentees.

Arbenit Xhemajli has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ligament rupture.

Injured: Jake Vokins, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, and Arbenit Xhemajli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peterborough vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Peterborough (4-2-3-1): Christy Pym; Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Dan Butler; Reece Brown, Louis Reed; Joe Ward, Sammie Szmodics, Harrison Burrows; Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Advertisement

Sunderland (4-4-2): Lee Burge; Conor McLaughlin, Luke O'Nien, Dion Sanderson, Callum McFadzean; Jordan Jones, Max Power, Josh Scowen, Aiden McGeady; Lynden Gooch, Charlie Wyke.

Peterborough vs Sunderland Prediction

With the stakes being so high, this will be a closely-fought affair.

However, both sides will be cautious in their approach and Sunderland's obdurate defense could render their encounter a draw.

Prediction: Peterborough 1-1 Sunderland