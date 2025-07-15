Petrocub vs Birkirkara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Petrocub will host Birkirkara at the Stadionul Zimbru on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign. The hosts will go into the game desperate to put up a good performance and turn the tie on its head.
Petrocub have started the new Moldovan Super Liga in good form with two wins and a draw in their opening three games. The Hîncești Lions, who finished at the bottom of the table in last season's league phase of the Conference League, struggled to make their mark in the first leg of the qualifiers as they were defeated 1-0, but will hope to turn things around this Thursday.
Birkirkara’s Geoffrey Acheampong topped off a remarkable solo run with a sublime finish in the 54th minute of last week's clash to give the Maltese side the advantage going into the second leg. The new Maltese Premier League is not scheduled to start until August, but the visitors have managed to keep fit through friendly matches and will hope that will be enough to earn at least a draw when they make the trip to Moldova.
Petrocub vs Birkirkara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday will mark only the second-ever meeting between the sides following last week's game.
- Petrocub’s only appearance in the main stages of a European tournament came in last season’s Europa Conference League, in which the Moldovan side lost four and drew two of six league phase games.
- The visitors have only made it past the preliminary rounds of a European competition once out of 24 attempts.
- The hosts have lost only one of their last 10 home games across all competitions.
- Birkirkara have only failed to get on the scoresheet in two of their last 10 competitive games.
Petrocub vs Birkirkara Prediction
Both sides are closely matched going into this qualifying round clash, but Petrocub will have a lot more to do if they are to overturn their first-leg defeat.
Birkirkara will look to manage the game and earn a draw that will ensure their progress to the next round. They have, however, struggled on the road of late and could lose here.
Prediction: Petrocub 2-0 Birkirkara
Petrocub vs Birkirkara Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Petrocub to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last 10 games have featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No