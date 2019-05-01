PFA Premier League Team of the year: 3 Players who don't deserve to be in the XI

Varun Aithal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 135 // 01 May 2019, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Professional Footballers’ Association(PFA) has released the PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2018/19. As usual, the iconic players like Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Sergio Aguero of Manchester City and midfield magician Paul Pogba have made the final XI.

However, the PFA Team of the year has raised a few questions. In the team of 11 players, six are from Manchester City, and four are from Liverpool and one from the red half of the Manchester. The best XI includes players from the elite clubs and the other clubs of the Premier League are ignored. The talented youngsters like Wilfried Zaha, Aaron wan Bissakka, Real Madrid-bound Eden Hazard and many other players are left out who have performed their best.

Without further ado, we shall look at the undeserved players who have made into the final XI.

#3 Ederson Moraes(GK)

Ederson's best is yet to come?

Manchester City signed the talented goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes from SL Benfica for a fee around £36 million in 2017/18. Since then, there is no look back from the player and has been the vital cog in the success of Citizens. There is no doubt about his terrific ball distribution and shot-stopping capabilities. However, he is not the best player to occupy the goalkeeper position in the PFA Team of the year.

The Premier League debutant, Alisson Becker has one clean sheet more than the Manchester City’s shot-stopper. In every aspect, Alisson has excelled than the fellow Brazilian. Comparing the ratio of expected goals allowed to the goals allowed (xGA/GA), Alisson has xGA/GA ratio of 1.94 to Ederson’s 1.5.

Apart from that, Alisson has the saves to goal ratio of 0.71 compared to Ederson’s 0.22. Also, Becker Alisson has 1.9 saves per minute to that of his counterpart’s 1.5. Being better than the Benfica academy graduate on all the fronts, PFA would have named Alisson Becker in the No.1 position of the PFA Team of the Year.

1 / 2 NEXT