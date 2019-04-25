PFA Team of the Year: Fans confused about Paul Pogba's inclusion
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been included in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Team of the Year, much to the confusion of football fans across the world.
The Frenchman is the only non Liverpool or Manchester City player to have been included in the list and has been picked ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah.
The 26-year-old has netted 13 goals and registered nine assists in a season that has been marred by poor and inconsistent performances. Meanwhile, Hazard, who was snubbed from the team, has 16 league goals and 13 assists to his name so far.
Pogba has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism lately, with United legend Roy Keane calling him a "big problem" for the club. Keane criticised Pogba's call for a fighting spirit in the team saying, "I wouldn't believe a word he says, there's no meaning to it. If you're going to be a good team-mate you have to run back and defend. They said it was heated against Everton – I heard they threw their hair gel at each other."
"He's a talented boy, but we've seen him not sprinting back. He's a mature player who's won big trophies and I don't think he leads by example from what I see."
"I don't know what he's like on the training ground or when they travel. He mentions body language and pride but I don't see it. "
"He's a really talented player but you need more than talent. The really top players make their team and their team-mates better. He doesn't do that. He plays for himself."
The full list of the PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2019 is as follows: Ederson (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool).