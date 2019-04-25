PFA Team of the Year: Fans confused about Paul Pogba's inclusion

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been included in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Team of the Year, much to the confusion of football fans across the world.

The Frenchman is the only non Liverpool or Manchester City player to have been included in the list and has been picked ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah.

The 26-year-old has netted 13 goals and registered nine assists in a season that has been marred by poor and inconsistent performances. Meanwhile, Hazard, who was snubbed from the team, has 16 league goals and 13 assists to his name so far.

Pogba has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism lately, with United legend Roy Keane calling him a "big problem" for the club. Keane criticised Pogba's call for a fighting spirit in the team saying, "I wouldn't believe a word he says, there's no meaning to it. If you're going to be a good team-mate you have to run back and defend. They said it was heated against Everton – I heard they threw their hair gel at each other."

"He's a talented boy, but we've seen him not sprinting back. He's a mature player who's won big trophies and I don't think he leads by example from what I see."

"I don't know what he's like on the training ground or when they travel. He mentions body language and pride but I don't see it. "

"He's a really talented player but you need more than talent. The really top players make their team and their team-mates better. He doesn't do that. He plays for himself."

The full list of the PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2019 is as follows: Ederson (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to Pogba's inclusion in the team

Paul Pogba has been named in the PFA Premier League team of the year.



In other news, Theresa May has won politician of the year, and Bran Stark has won the inaugural Not Being A Massive Starey Creep award. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 25, 2019

Eden Hazard not the the PFA TOTS, but Paul Pogba is? pic.twitter.com/VXGJlb6Xoi — Lav (@LavCFC) April 24, 2019

Pogba included in the PFA team of the year... what an absolute disgrace. — Callum Wright (@CallumWright__) April 24, 2019

As a United fan there's no way Paul Pogba should be in the PFA team of the year! 2 months playing well and a load of penalties isn't anywhere near decent. Embarrassing to be honest — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) April 25, 2019

Paul Pogba in PFA team of the year. Seriously ? — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) April 24, 2019

Pogba in PFA Team of the Year and no place for Matt Doherty. An outrage. — Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) April 24, 2019

I know people will be rightly mystified about Pogba’s inclusion in PFA team of the year but please remember the players chose it. Yes, really. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 25, 2019

If ever you want to sum up a player getting into a team solely on reputation & social media presence, it's Pogba getting in the PFA Team of the Year.



That is actually offensive. A good month or two and otherwise absolutely abysmal. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 24, 2019

To be honest, I can see why Hazard misses out in PFA team of the year. Bernado Silva, Sterling and Mane have been so effective this season to their title challenge that its understandable. But HOW THE HELL is Pogba in there?!!!! He's done nothing this year! Ridiculous! 😂 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) April 25, 2019