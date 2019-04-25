×
Keane on Pogba: I wouldn't believe a word he says

Omnisport
NEWS
News
115   //    25 Apr 2019, 00:42 IST
paul pogba - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane dismissed Paul Pogba's pre-match rallying call for the Manchester derby and accused the France star of playing for himself. 

Pogba retained his place in a team featuring five changes from the XI thrashed 4-0 at Everton on Sunday in the Premier League. 

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with title-chasing Manchester City at Old Trafford, Pogba told Sky Sports in a pre-recorded interview that United had to show fighting spirit after a run of six defeats in eight matches across all competitions. 

"I wouldn't believe a word he says, there's no meaning to it," said Keane, responding in his role as a pundit for the UK broadcaster. 

"If you're going to be a good team-mate you have to run back and defend. They said it was heated against Everton – I heard they threw their hair gel at each other." 

Pogba, who won four consecutive Serie A titles at Juventus, was instrumental in France's march to glory at last year's World Cup and Keane does not dispute his talent. 

"He's a talented boy, but we've seen him not sprinting back," he said. "He's a mature player who's won big trophies and I don't think he leads by example from what I see. 

"I don't know what he's like on the training ground or when they travel. He mentions body language and pride but I don't see it. 

"He's a really talented player but you need more than talent. The really top players make their team and their team-mates better. He doesn't do that. He plays for himself." 

As the feelgood factor from the early days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign dissipates, Keane offered a reminder of the woes predecessor Jose Mourinho suffered before being sacked last December. 

"I don't fall for this carry on that there will be a brilliant reaction from this set of players," he added.  

"These are the same players that threw Mourinho under the bus and they will do exactly the same to Ole. Leopards don't change their spots.  

"There are too many bluffers at this club to get United back to the very top." 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
