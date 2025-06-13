Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at Subaru Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Preview
Philadelphia Union are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form this season. The Union were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side eased past Toronto FC by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Charlotte FC and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Charlotte FC's two victories.
- Philadelphia Union have won three of their last four matches against Charlotte FC, with their only such defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline at home in June last year.
- Philadelphia Union have remained unbeaten in all competitions in their last 11 matches - the longest such run in the club's history.
- Charlotte FC have won their previous match away from home against Toronto FC by a 2-0 scoreline and have won consecutive away games in the regular season of MLS on only two previous occasions in the club's history.
- Pep Biel has bagged five goals and seven assists in MLS so far this season.
Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Prediction
Philadelphia Union have been in stellar form this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Tai Baribo has been impressive for the Union and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day and have shown flashes of brilliance this season. Philadelphia Union are the better team and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Charlotte FC
Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes