Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged St. Louis City to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Union slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won 17 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's 11 victories.

Chicago Fire are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin against San Diego FC in an MLS encounter last month.

Philadelphia Union were on an unbeaten run of seven matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls in an MLS game last week.

Philadelphia Union were on a winless run of three consecutive games against Chicago Fire before they suffered a 1-0 defeat against them in June this year.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in impressive form over the past year and will be intent on starting another unbeaten run this weekend. Mikael Uhre has been impressive for the hosts and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Chicago Fire have not been at their best this season but have turned their campaign around over the past month. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

