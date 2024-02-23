Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with its first round of fixtures this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire finished in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side edged Portland Timbers to an impressive 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Union edged Deportivo Saprissa to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won 16 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's 10 victories.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home against Chicago Fire in the MLS, with their previous such defeat coming in August 2013.

Since the start of 2022, Philadelphia Union have lost only two of their 47 matches at home in all competitions and have scored a total of 110 goals in these games.

Chicago Fire are winless in their first match of the year in each of their last 14 seasons, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 margin against FC Dallas in 2009.

Philadelphia Union's Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza are two of the top five goalscorers in the MLS over the past two seasons.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Philadelphia Union have made the Subaru Park their fortress over the past two years and have a formidable home record. Daniel Gazdag has come into his own at the club and will look to find the back of the net in his first game this season.

Chicago Fire have struggled in recent years and have a definitively poor record in this game. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes