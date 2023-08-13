Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023

Philadelphia Union take on Inter Miami at Subaru Park in the Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday (August 15).

Philadelphia are one of the two MLS top-five teams still in the competition. the other being Nashville SC. They have met expectations so far and appear to relish the prospect of topping off their campaign with distinction. Whoever wins the inaugural edition of the competition will make history, says manager Jim Curtin.

The Union beat Queretaro 2-1 in the quarterfinals. It was their second win over the Mexican side in this competition. Judging by their form and status before the Leagues Cup, Miami should be no huge threat to Philadelphia, but things have changed since Lionel Messi's arrival.

Miami are the surprise package of the competition. Pundits gave them little chance of success, with most suggesting that they would be one of the first teams to crash out. However, inspired by the new arrivals, notably Messi, they have stormed into the last four.

The Herons, who are struggling as basement dwellers in the MLS, have stunningly emerged as title contenders in the Leagues Cup. Miami survived a scare from FC in the Round of 16 before crushing Charlotte FC 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

They lost their previous meeting against Philadelphia Union 4-1.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have prevailed twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Miami.

The hosts have won their last seven games across competitions.

Philadelphia have scored 11 goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Inter have scored 17 goals and conceded six in their last five games.

Philadelphia have won their last five games, the same as Inter.

Form Guide: Philadelphia: W-W-W-W-W; Inter: W-W-W-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction

Philadelphia are expected to stick to their collective play pattern, which tends to deprive their opponents of the ball. It has visibly helped in keeping their backline safe with fewer goals. Daniel Gazdag is their main attacking threat with four goals.

Inter, meanwhile, have been building their play around Messi, who is their top scorer in 2023 with eight goals. The Argentine legend is expected to mastermind their push for a ticket to the final.

The momentum is with Miami, but Philadelphia will enjoy home advantage at Subaru Park, which could give them an edge.

Prediction: Philadelphia 2-1 Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Miami to score - Yes