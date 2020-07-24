Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Philadelphia Union welcomes the New England Revolution to the Subaru Park in the first round of knockout fixtures in the MLS 2020 tournament. Neither side managed to have a perfect record in the group stages and will hope to put in a better performance on Sunday.

The Philadelphia has a better recent record going into this fixture and picked up two victories in Group A of the MLS 2020 tournament. The home side won its matches against Inter Miami and New York City FC by a very narrow margin and has not inspired confidence coming into this fixture.

The New England Revolution has been even more underwhelming in the group stages and won only one out of three games. The Revs have not been efficient in front of goal and will have to step up their attacking play to beat the Philadelphia Union.

The Philadelphia team's midfield will hold the key to the home side's chances against a New England side that has been defensively resolute in recent weeks. The Revs also have a highly creative midfield and will look to mount an assault on the Union's defence early on in the game.

Jim Curtin and the Philadelphia Union are aiming for a complete performance against New England Revolution in the MLS is Back Round of 16 on Saturday #DOOP #MLSisBack https://t.co/EI4WJxPuez — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) July 24, 2020

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union has a good record against the away side and has managed five victories in a total of eleven official fixtures played between the two teams. The New England Revolution has only three wins and will look to improve on its record at the Subaru Park.

The Philadelphia Union humiliated the Revs when the two sides met at this particular stadium last year. The likes of Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko starred for the Union as they put six goals past a hapless New England side.

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-W-D

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-D-D

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Team News

Philadelphia Union is a dangerous side

Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is one of the few sides in the MLS tournament that is not plagued by the absence of its most important players. In Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko, the Union has one of the most potent attacking forces in the MLS 202 tournament.

The Group A joint-toppers rely heavily on their midfield to seize control of the game. While Sergio Santos seems in excellent touch, Przybylko is yet to hit his stride and will look to do so on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Revolution needs to be at its best

New England Revolution

The New England Revolution has been focussed on the defensive aspect of its game in the recent past and is heavily dependent on the likes of Carles Gil to provide the creative spark in the final third.

Gil has not been fully fit in recent weeks and his injury concerns will certainly be a source of worry for the Revs. Defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo has a muscle injury and will play no part in the game.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: Carles Gil

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jack Elliott, Ray Gaddis; Warren Creavalle, Jamiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Frederick Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Teal Bunbury, Scott Caldwell, Kelyn Rowe, Tajon Buchanan; Diego Fagundez, Adam Buksa

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

Philadephia Union has been the better side in the recent side and does have the home advantage going into this fixture. The Union's attacking force may not have clicked into gear as yet but can be deadly on its day and will present a formidable threat to New England's chances of progression.

Diego Fagundez will have a massive role to play for the Revolution in the absence of Carles Gil and Adam Buksa will have to take his chances against a defensive unit that is prone to mistakes.

The New England Revolution is perfectly capable of pulling off a victory in this fixture but the sheer talent in the Union's ranks may pose too stern a test to the away side.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 New England Revolution

