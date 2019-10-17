Philippe Coutinho ready to step into the light at Bayern Munich

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 17 Oct 2019, 14:01 IST

The attacker has the chance to re-write his story at Allianz Arena

For many players, moving to their dream clubs is often a step forward in their careers. However, there are a few others who don't experience the same ecstasy. Take, for instance, ex-Barcelona superstar, Philippe Coutinho.

Failed Barca stint

The Brazilian became Barca's most expensive player when the Catalans agreed to pay £142 million to lure him away from Merseyside. Whether to fill in the shoes of Andres Iniesta in the center of the pitch or to act as the replacement for Neymar on the left flank, the Catalans had really high hopes for their record signing. Unfortunately, Phil couldn't thrive in any of the two roles.

After enduring a disastrous campaign with the Blaugrana last season, Coutinho decided it was time to leave his nightmare behind him in Catalonia and seek greener pastures elsewhere. On that note, the Brazilian left the Nou Camp to join Bayern Munich this summer in an initial loan deal with the option to purchase for €120 million at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich arrival

For Bayern, they captured a highly-influential player who could offer a lot to the team. The Bavarians were in need of attacking firepower following the departure of the veteran duo - Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery. By luring the Brazilian to the Allianz Arena, they took a huge step forward.

Coutinho has been well received since he made Munich his home this summer. Benjamin Pavard and Robert Lewandowski are two of the players who have thrown their lot behind him. Nico Kovac also recently added that the ex-Barca man adds a new dimension to his team. There's a lot of optimism surrounding his arrival. Can the Brazilian seize the momentum and become Bayern's difference-maker this season?

Two-footed,with a remarkable passing repertoire, with the ability to move the ball in a flash and burst past opposition defenders in the blink of an eye, Coutinho still ranks among the top playmakers on the planet right now.

The Brazilian's tactical intelligence, technical skills and perfect combination with his colleagues will help Nico Kovac to get even more out of his team. Coutinho will help to breakdown opposition defenses and create goalscoring chances for his teammates. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller will profit a lot from his creativity.

The playmaker is also a specialist when it comes to finding the back of the net from distance. His beautiful curlers from the edge of the box will come handy against opposition teams that sit behind. He could just be the answer Bayern need to reassert themselves on the Bundesliga and rekindle the fire in the Champions League.

Following his unsuccessful spell at Barca, Coutinho is determined to turn things around and get his career back on track. He will be desperate to prove a point to his doubters this season. Bayern presents him with a decent opportunity to get that done.

At the Allianz Arena, he will be able to operate in his natural number 10 position once again. From there, he will be able to run into space and create damages on opposition teams. With Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski ahead, Coutinho has prolific attacking mates with whom he can combine to unleash his magic.

Ready to step into the light

The signs are already positive for the Brazilian. He has been a shining light in the few games where he has represented Bayern this season. He bagged a goal and an assist in their recent game against Cologne to open his account in the new Bundesliga campaign.

He now has two goals and three assists for the club from eight appearances in all competitions so far. More will surely follow as the season progresses. Coutinho could end up being the answer that the Bavarians need to regain their strength in Germany and in Europe.