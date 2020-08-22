Philippe Coutinho: Statistics suggest Brazilian would be an asset for any club in world football 

Since getting his dream move to Barcelona in January 2018, it has seemingly become fashionable to discuss the downfall of the career of Philippe Coutinho after making the move to the Nou Camp.

Unwanted by parent club Barcelona and with Bayern Munich showing no desire to turn his loan move into a permanent one, there is a perception that Coutinho has failed to live up to the hype since leaving Anfield.

But what are the facts and has his drop off in form been as dramatic as many suggest?

Coutinho enjoyed an outstanding spell at Liverpool scoring 54 goals in 201 appearances

There is no doubt that Coutinho enjoyed a brilliant period during his time at Liverpool. Signed by the club in January 2013 he would make 201 appearances during his five years at the club.

In that time the tricky Brazilian would score 54 goals and create 45, averaging a goal involvement every 150 minutes. His performances were recognised by the fans and his team-mates. He won back to back Liverpool player of the year awards in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and was included in the PFA Team of the Year in 2014-15.

He was undoubtedly one of the best players in Europe and given that Liverpool were yet to enjoy the success they would go on to achieve under Jurgen Klopp, it was inevitable that Coutinho would attract the attention of some of the best clubs in the world.

In the summer of 2017 Barcelona came knocking. However he didn't get his move until January 2018, when Liverpool finally relented, allowing him to leave for the Nou Camp.

The Barcelona - Coutinho conundrum

Coutinho enjoyed a bright start to life at Barcelona but there were struggles in his second season

Coutinho enjoyed a decent settling in period at the club, playing 22 matches and scoring 10 goals in the second half of 2017-18 as Barcelona won a league and cup double. He also claimed six assists. It was a promising start, particularly under the weight of the enormous transfer fee.

The following season would be more challenging. In 54 appearances he scored 11 goals and claimed five assists. There was another La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup added to his trophy cabinet. However, he was forced to endure the humiliation of being eliminated by Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League, as Barcelona imploded spectacularly to lose 4-3 on aggregate.

Despite his relative struggles, though, Coutinho was just as effective during his time at Barcelona as he had been at Liverpool, averaging a goal involvement every 146 minutes. However the demanding fans of Barcelona had chosen to make Countinho the scapegoat for the club's relatively poor form, often booing him towards the end of his time there.

Philippe Coutinho booed by Barcelona fans while coming on as a subhttps://t.co/z8OlBL51WL — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 21, 2019

With Barcelona finally completing the transfer of Antoine Griezemann in the summer of 2019, it was inevitable that Coutinho would be the one to make way, and a loan deal was agreed for him to join German giants Bayern Munich.

While he hasn't always been in top form during his time in Germany and the deal won't be made permanent, Coutinho has undoubtedly made a huge contribution to Bayern's season. He has won the league and German Cup and progressed to the final of the Champions League where they will take on the might of Paris Saint Germain. In 37 appearances in 2019-20, Coutinho has bagged 11 goals and claimed nine assists, averaging a goal involvement every 106 minutes, which is far superior to his record at both Liverpool and Barcelona.

Although he didn't celebrate, it would have felt particularly sweet for Coutinho to score two goals in the 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final. If his season does end with a Champions League winners medal around his neck it will be fully deserved and the best answer to his critics.

What next for Philippe Coutinho?

With a huge wage bill for Barcelona to bring under control, Coutinho is highly likely to be one of the players the club tries to ship out in the summer. However at just 28 years old, Coutinho is just approaching what should be the peak years of his career.

He could just be worth Barcelona giving him a second chance, but if not some of the top clubs in Europe could do far worse than take a chance on a player who is still one of the most creative in world football.