Philippines vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

The Philippines and Vietnam will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain in a friendly in October. Ibrahim Al Khatal scored the match-winner in the 16th minute during that game.

Vietnam, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 6-0 defeat to Korea Republic in a friendly. Heung-Min Son was among the goals while Vo Minh Trong scored an unfortunate own goal in the rout.

The Golden Star Warriors will nos turn their attention to competitive action where they have been grouped alongside Indonesia, Iraq and the Philippines in Group F of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Philippines vs Vietnam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 12 occasions in the past. Vietnam have nine wins to their name, Philippines were victorious twice, while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2022 when Vietnam claimed a 1-0 victory in an international friendly.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of the Philippines' last six games have produced less than three goals.

Fourteen of Vietnam's last 15 games, including each of the last seven have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

The Philippines' last five competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of the Philippines' last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Philippines vs Vietnam Prediction

Philippines and Vietnam are seeking to make history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

The visiting side have been poor coming into the game, losing each of their last three games, although they have a strong record against the Philippines. Despite their form, Vietnam are still the favorites to claim all three points and will go all out for the victory.

The Philippines have home advantage in their favor but they have lost each of the last five head-to-head games. Neither of the two sides is blessed with attacking prowess and goals could come at a premium in this game. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Philippines 0-1 Vietnam

Philippines vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vietnam to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Winning margin: One goal margin