Photo evidence shows Cristiano Ronaldo apologised to Manchester United fans after goal celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet when Juventus played Manchester United on Wednesday

Manchester United fans remain divided on how to treat Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese celebrated when he scored against the Red Devils in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo faced United for the fourth time in the Champions League since departing Old Trafford and was on hand to open the scoring for Juventus in the 65th minute. Although his goal was a beauty, the Portuguese stirred massive controversy after he opted to celebrate it – an act which surprised many Manchester United fans.

Ronaldo celebrates his goal against United

Although the Red Devils eventually won the game 2-1, with Juan Mata and an Alex Sandro own goal overturning the result, many United fans have been left divided over the Portuguese’s action during the game.

In the aftermath of the game, Ronaldo again drew more derision from some Old Trafford faithful when he blatantly said Jose Mourinho's side didn’t deserve the win.

“The Champions League is a special competition, where you could be winning, but can’t relax, as anything can happen,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia .

“We dominated the game for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could’ve killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished.

“Manchester United did nothing to win the game. You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.”

Many Manchester United fans appear to be pissed but photo evidence shows that Ronaldo actually apologized to the club’s fans after celebrating his goal.

Ronaldo apologizing to United fans after his goal celebration

That part was not captured on camera during the game, but different angles of his celebration have given evidence to the fact that he actually stuck his hands up to acknowledge the travelling United fans after celebrating that goal.

Now we know that Ronaldo actually apologized after celebrating his goal against Manchester United, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils fans will keep supporting their legend like they have done all these years.