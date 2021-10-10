"Physically good, even better with the ball at his feet" - PSG's Marco Verratti lauds 'greatest player in the world' Lionel Messi

Speaking in an interview with FranceInfo before Italy's third-place face-off against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, Marco Verratti had many words of praise for Lionel Messi, calling the Argentine maestro the best in the world.

In response to FranceInfo's question on Messi, Verratti lauded the star, calling him the greatest player in the world. According to the star, the players at Paris Saint-Germain forget Messi's age when they're with him:

"Life has given me the opportunity to play with the greatest player in the world, here, every day. Physically he is very good, and with the ball he is even better. When we are with him, we forget his age. He was so strong when he was playing against us that we're going to take advantage of him now."

Having started the season with some injury struggles in Paris, Marco Verratti has found his way back into the starting lineup for Paris Saint-Germain, making four appearances so far for the club. He has also played alongside Lionel Messi, although the Argentine maestro has had a rough start at his new club, struggling to find the net and scoring only one goal in their last five games.

Both players have enjoyed brilliant campaigns for their respective countries this year, with Marco Verratti winning the Euros alongside Italy and Lionel Messi winning the Copa America with Argentina.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino will surely be hoping that both players continue to improve and lead the club to an elusive Champions League trophy by the end of the season.

In the middle of the field, I feel good everywhere: Marco Verratti on his preferred position

Speaking to FranceInfo about his preferred position, Marco Verratti explained that he feels good as long as it's in the middle of the field:

Let's say that in the middle of the field, I feel good everywhere. The different positions, it is the coach who chooses them. He was the one who, against City, asked me to play in front of the defense.

This is where it was indeed necessary to break the "pressing" because it is a team that presses a lot and that causes 'one against one'. But sometimes I can play more in front, the coach knows he can ask me to adapt to the opponents.

