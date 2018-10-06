Picking a Liverpool – Manchester City Combined XI

Pep will be extremely keen on breaking the Anfield curse

Liverpool and Manchester City have taken over as the top dogs in the English Premier League this season, building on from last season when they became the 2 most exciting teams to watch in the division.

Tomorrow, City played Liverpool at Anfield, a graveyard for their ambitions in recent years, having last won their way back in 2003.

In light of that, here’s a look at the best XI that can be picked from the 2 sides, selecting the standard 4-3-3 formation.

GK: Alisson - Liverpool

Alisson's goal is yet to breached at Anfield

Alisson has been a terrific signing for Liverpool this season. Since smashing the world record fee for a goalkeeper, he’s gone on to add real steel to an otherwise extremely shaky Liverpool backline, and barring the barbaric moment of a Cruyff Turn attempt on his own goal line, has been quite steady and assured throughout.

He commands his box very well, and is quick to read the danger and even quicker to dash off his line to take the required remedial action. A fairly good passing range to add makes him the goalkeeper for this XI.

