Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as good as Kane and Aguero, says Jamie Carragher

What's the story?

Anfield legend and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on Arsenal sharpshooter Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored a brace in the North London derby to down rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in what was one of the most exciting derbies in recent years.

He told Sky Sports that the Gabonese striker is a potential Premier League superstar. He said that he has slipped under the radar in terms of strikers in the league and that he doesn't get talked about enough.

Aubameyang has hit a rich vein of form with the Gunners this season and his two goals against Spurs mean that he is the first player this season to reach double-digit figures in terms of goals and he is now the competition's top-scorer for the current campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Aubameyang's cool finish from the penalty spot was his first goal in this historical fixture, having failed to score in the previous meeting between the teams earlier this year.

He has now netted 20 goals in his 27 Premier League appearances. No player has scored more goals in the competition at that time.

Aubameyang has scored more goals than any other player since his debut with Arsenal. (Image: Sky Sports)

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has been utilized on the left-flank for most of the season, with Emery preferring Lacazette in the middle.

The heart of the matter...

Jamie Carragher was clearly impressed by the striker's display at the Emirates on Sunday and said that he is as good as Kane and Aguero in terms of goal ratio and conversion rates.

He added that he deserves more praise from the media, Sky Sports quoted him saying:

"He could be a superstar in the Premier League that man. We don't speak about him enough. We think of Kane and Aguero but he has gone under the radar in terms of the Premier League. Since he came in last January at the end of the Wenger era, his actual ratio of goals, his actual conversion rate, is as good as anyone in the Premier League."

10 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player to score with 10 consecutive shots on target in the Premier League since October 2007 (Benni McCarthy for Blackburn). Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/CHa1Tjyzfb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2018

He also conceded that he always thought Aubameyang's strike partner Lacazette was a good player, but looking at the striker's current form, he thinks that Aubameyang might be the better of the two.

He continued:

"I have always looked at Lacazette and thought he was a good player. I am actually looking at this guy and thinking he is a great player."

What's next?

Unai Emery's Arsenal face another litmus test when they'll be up against Manchester United in their Premier League fixture at the Old Trafford. Midfield star Mesut Ozil who missed out on their stunning victory, remains a doubt for the upcoming clash as well.

Aubameyang would like to continue his goal-scoring run by scoring his maiden goal against the Red Devils in the mid-week fixture.