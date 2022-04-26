Piers Morgan names 3 signings Arsenal should make to compete for Premier League title again

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan believes the Gunners can compete for the Premier League title again if they sign Gabriel Jesus, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Declan Rice. They currently sit in fourth place in the table, 20 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side have vastly improved this season but are still short of top-quality options in certain positions. They parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and were unable to sign a replacement for the striker. Arteta's side are also expected to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season.

Arsenal are believed to have begun negotiations over a potential move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. Declan Rice has reportedly rejected the chance to extend his deal with West Ham. Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an impressive season with Manchester United. Arteta's side have been in desperate need of an experienced world-class striker since Aubameyang's departure.

"Arsenal should sign @Cristiano, @gabrieljesus9 & @_DeclanRice. Then we can compete for the league again," said Morgan on Twitter.

Gabriel Jesus has been unable to become Manchester City's first-choice striker despite Sergio Aguero's departure at the end of last season. Pep Guardiola has opted to deploy Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden as makeshift No.9s on several occasions this season.

The Brazilian could therefore seek a move away from the Etihad Stadium this season. Arsenal have reportedly begun negotiations for the striker.

Declan Rice is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League. He is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

West Ham are continuing to improve under David Moyes. They sit in seventh place in the Premier League table and have progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League. They are therefore confident that Rice will stay at the London Stadium this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 22 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't seem to be slowing down despite his age. He could reconsider his future at Old Trafford if the club fails to qualify for next season's Champions League. Mikel Arteta's side could, however, struggle to meet his wage demands.

Arsenal need to focus on extending the contracts of some key players in the coming weeks

Apart from making some statement signings this summer, Arsenal must also focus their efforts on persuading some key players to extend their contracts.

Bukayo Saka's contract is set to expire in 2024. According to Sports Mole, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing the England international. The youngster has been one of Arsenal's standout players this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances for Arteta's side.

The winger is seen as the future of the north London club. Arteta's side must, therefore, do all in their power to persuade Saka to extend his deal with the club to ward of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Alexandre Lacazette's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite his less than impressive goalscoring record this season, the Frenchman has had a massive impact on the club's performances. His link-up play and leadership have been crucial for Arteta's side.

The Premier League giants must offer him a short-term contract due to the impact he has had on their games and the partnership he was formed with Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard in attack.

