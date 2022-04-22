Pique’s return proves key as Barcelona keep first clean sheet in 5 games

After back-to-back defeats, nothing short of a win against Real Sociedad was going to be acceptable to Barcelona fans. The team delivered just that on Thursday.

A narrow 1-0 win, thanks to an 11th-minute header from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was the difference between the two teams on a difficult night in San Sebastian. The Blaugrana may have won, but this was by no means a clinical performance. They laboured and struggled to create chances against their opponents.

In truth, Sociedad have themselves to blame for the defeat after wasting several chances, but nothing can be taken away from Barcelona either. They suffered to earn the victory.

Barcelona’s first clean sheet in five games

The biggest positive from the game, aside from getting the three points, is that Barcelona managed to keep a clean sheet. This is the first time in five games Xavi’s side negotiated a 90-minute game without conceding. For that, some credit must go to the returning Gerard Pique.

The veteran defender missed the games against Napoli and Cadiz due to discomfort in his left adductor, and his absence was massively felt at the back. It’s no coincidence Pique’s return came with a clean sheet. Barcelona were woeful against Real Sociedad, and without a resilient backline, there was no way they were going to win the game.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes Tweet of appreciation to Gerard Pique for another game of sacrifice. BIG WARRIOR. #fcblive Tweet of appreciation to Gerard Pique for another game of sacrifice. BIG WARRIOR. #fcblive 👊 https://t.co/kPqm3bwWuC

Gerard's Pique’s importance laid bare

Gerard Pique played for 82 minutes before being replaced, but his impact was felt at the back. Despite getting no protection from the midfielders, Barcelona’s backline held firm. The 35-year-old was not 100% fit, but his aerial command and presence alone helped put his defensive teammates on their toes.

“Gerard (Pique’s effort) is spectacular. He endured with the team until the 80th minute; (Ronald) Araujo was looking at us from the 20th minute,” Xavi said, as quoted by Football Espana.

Barcelona may be venturing into a new era under Xavi. However, it’s evident that Pique remains the club’s best defender. He once again demonstrated that on his return against Sociedad.

Xavi added about Pique:

“I think I would have played Pique regardless; he has had these niggles for two or three months, but this week will have helped him; this adrenaline suits him. Despite these niggles, he is a leader and a vital footballer since I arrived.”

