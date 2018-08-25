PL 2018-19: 3 Players who can challenge Mohamed Salah for the Golden Boot

Hitesh Chhabra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 322 // 25 Aug 2018, 00:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Egyptian King with the gold

Mohamed Salah was in the headlines throughout the 2017-18 season. He won almost every possible individual accolade from the PFA Player of the Season to CAF African Footballer of the Year. Salah won 37 Individual trophies with Liverpool in the previous season.

He is also nominated for UEFA's Player of the Year alongside Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 32 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League last season. With two more goals than Harry Kane, Salah won the Golden Boot. Everyone is expecting the same from the "The Egyptian King" this season as well.

The Premier League season has already commenced. Salah has been in familiar form with one goal and one assist in two matches. The competition has increased for Mo Salah with a lot of good signings by other Premier League clubs. As a result, Salah wlll have to work extra hard to stay on the top. Here is a list of eventual could-be challengers to Salah for the Golden Boot.

#3 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Can Mane snatch the boot from his teammate?

Sadio Mane is a tough choice for being a contender for the Golden Boot with the likes of other lethal strikers in the Premier League. But considering his recent form, he has definitely left the pundits confused.

It's only been two matches in the Premier League, and Mane has already scored three goals for his side. As a result, Jurgen Klopp may play Mane in an attacking role with Mo Salah at the back, providing the assists. Watching two teammates compete for the Golden Boot will really be exciting this season.

1 / 3 NEXT