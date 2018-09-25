PL 2018/19: How Manchester City might line up this season

Saksham Kalra
25 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League

The Premier League is well underway and into its 7th week. Last year's winners sit nicely in the second spot, 2 points behind leaders Liverpool who has maintained a perfect record by winning all of their first 6 games. The Citizens are the league's leading top scorers at the moment, with 19 goals to their names and with a goal difference of 16, conceding just 3 goals. The reigning Premier League champions look to build their own era after winning the English first division under Pep Guardiola in his second season in charge. The most impressive thing was they did that in style, winning by a record points difference (19), winning most consecutive games (18) in a 38-game season, winning most consecutive away games (11), most points (100), most goals (106) and so on.

Manchester City won the FA Community Shield against Chelsea.

They have started the season with 5 wins, including a 6-1 and a 5-0 win, one draw and one loss in the only Champions League game so far. Given the records they broke last season, there will be a lot of pressure on them this season to build upon the standards they've set and to win back to back Premier League titles, something that has not been done since the 2008/09 Manchester United won it three times in a row. While the Citizens would love to scare their neighbours of losing their record, they would also want to win the Champions League this season, something they came close to winning in Manuel Pellegrini's last season as manager. At the moment, the Citizens have the squad, the management and the support of their fans to do so, but what will be the preferred XI throughout the season?

Let's look at the most probable starting XI that Pep may go with this season. He will continue to work with the 4-3-3 that he has mastered in almost every team that he has managed and successfully so.

