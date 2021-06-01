Big Six manager ratings

The PL big six had differing seasons. But how did each manager perform?

It was a glory-filled year for Manchester City and Chelsea. Led by Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel respectively, both clubs had a successful 2020-21 campaign. City won the PL for the fifth time and defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final.

Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City but won their second Champions League title after beating Man City in the final in Porto, Portugal.

It was a season to forget for the rest of the big six - Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs (led by Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mikel Arteta and caretaker Ryan Mason respectively).

Liverpool's title defense collapsed after injuries to key players. Their attacking trio also suffered a loss of form and Klopp's tactical inflexibility resulted in a rather poor season for the Reds.

Manchester United lost to Villareal in the Europa League final, missing a golden opportunity to bring home some silverware. They finished second in the league but despite their standing in the league, United were never really in the title chase, thanks to City's superior performance on the domestic circuit.

Arsenal and Tottenham were also weak - Arsenal lost to Villareal in the Europa League semi-final, whilst Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Man City in the League Cup final. Their league standings are nothing to brag about.

😤 “#MUFC are wasting their time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”



❌“With Solskjaer, they’ll struggle to finish in the top 4 next season. They’ll never win a trophy with him as manager.”



Brilliant rant from Alex Crook on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & his reign at Man United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zl0B1F341Y — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 30, 2021

As the person responsible for tactics, man-management, and ultimately results, the manager is ultimately held responsible for the club's overall on-field performance.

The Premier League hosts some of the world's elite managers, and has done so for many years. Much of the media talk surrounding the big six has been about the managers.

Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a case in point, as has Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Spurs' Jose Mourinho before his sacking in March 2021.

Chelsea's Frank Lampard was also dismissed due to very poor form in the mid-season period. Despite his status as a club-legend, Chelsea were ruthless in their assessment of Lampard as manager.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel will naturally receive many plaudits for guiding their team to silverware this season. This shows the pressures and standards that managers at the top level are expected to adhere to for sustained success.

Managers at all levels are tasked with given targets - and for some the job is more pronounced given the budget at their disposal, their experience, their status, and the players at their disposal.

In this article I will appraise how each manager did, based not only on expectations and achievements, but also if they managed to get the best out of their players and tools at their disposal.

