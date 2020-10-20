Create
PL: Breaking Down Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Remarkable Rise in Football

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League
Vyshakh K
ANALYST
Modified 20 Oct 2020, 20:50 IST
Feature
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the talk of the town for sometime now.

The 23-year-old salvaged a point for Everton with a trademark header in a dramatic 2-2 draw against defending champions, Liverpool, in the Merseyside Derby.

This is the second header he has scored within a span of 10 days since his debut at Wembley on October 8th.

The Everton hotshot is a strong contender for the Premier League Golden Boot, with 7 goals in 5 appearances. He's also scored 10 goals in 16 attempts in the new season, including two hat-tricks.

Calvert-Lewin is more of an old-fashioned number nine, capable of roughing up opposition defenders and preying on their mistakes.

Early Beginnings

Dominic Calvert-Lewin began his career at Sheffield United
Born and raised in Sheffield, Clavert-Lewin joined Sheffield's United Academy, his local team, on April 28 2005 at the age of 8. He started out as a box-to-box midfielder, progressed through the ranks and eventually signed a scholarship with the academy at 16.

He was awarded the League Football Education's 'The 11', which acknowledges the progress of under 18 players in football.

Loan Spells and Positions Played

Calvert-Lewin was converted to a striker at Stalybridge
On 24 December 2014, Calvert-Lewin joined National League North outfit Stalybridge Celtic on a youth loan. As a striker, he scored a brace in his debut match against Hyde United and scored 4 more goals before returning to Bramall Lane in February 2015.

He penned a new long-term deal for the blades until summer 2018. Calvert-Lewin made his professional début for Sheffield United in 2014 at a League One clash against Leyton Orient, stepping on the field in the 66th minute of the 1–1 draw. After making a couple more appearances in the later half of the 2014/15 season, Calvert-Lewin headed for the pre-season tour ahead of the 2015/16 season and scored in a 1-0 win against Ilkeston.

Published 20 Oct 2020, 20:50 IST
