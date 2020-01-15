Premier League 2019-20: 5 favourites to win this season's Golden Boot

Neel Sen FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Salah, Mane claimed the Golden boot alongside Aubameyang

The Premier League, the top tier of English football, is midway in its 2019-20 edition. Yet again, the league leaders—Liverpool this time—have made a prolific start. And so, like last season when Manchester City were obvious favourites, the race for the top four is looking more exciting than the title tussle.

The Premier League's highest goalscorer will be awarded the Golden Boot at the end of the campaign. While some familiar faces have failed to make an impact on this season's award considerations, others have emerged.

Before we discuss this season's contenders, let us have a quick look at the last five winners. In the 2018-19 season, Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) shared the prize with 22 goals in the league.

In 2017-18 season, Mo Salah scored 32 goals to ensure the prize was his. In 2016-17 and 2015-16, English striker Harry Kane proved his talent, racking up 29 and 25 goals respectively to take the Golden Boot. In 2014-15 season, Sergio Aguero won it with 26 goals for Manchester City.

So, let's find look at the frontrunners to claim this season's Golden Boot.

Salah received the honour twice in the last five season

#5 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Tammy Abraham has come up as Chelsea's new strike force

Despite dealing with a transfer ban in the summer, Chelsea have managed to find a gem in the form of Tammy Abraham. Last season, Abraham helped Aston Villa seize promotion to Premier League football. The English international then made his return to join the senior Chelsea squad at the end of a successful loan spell. It has been an impressive return so far.

In Tammy's 21 league starts, the English striker has now registered 13 goals. His never-say-die attitude explains why he is among the top goal-scorers in England's top tier competition.

Advertisement

Although Chelsea currently have three main strikers in Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi, Frank Lampard's overwhelming backing for the 20-years-old Chelsea graduate is for what the Blues' manager deserves credit.

With 39 points from 22 league matches, Chelsea are deservingly in the race to finish the season among the top four teams. In spite of making a bright start under the new manager, Chelsea have suffered from a run of inferior results lately. However, the sudden emergence of Tammy Abraham could see his name carved on this season's Golden Boot trophy.

1 / 5 NEXT