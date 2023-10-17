PL legend Alan Shearer rips into three Chelsea stars for their lack of finishing capability

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has slammed Chelsea stars Nicolas Jackson, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Marc Cucurella for their incompetent finishing.

The Englishman analyzed clips of the trio from the Blues' games, pointing out instances where they had a clear shot on goal but failed to execute. Referencing Jackson's miss in Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in September, he wrote for The Athletic (via Football.London):

"From there, though, where do you start? I just don’t understand what he’s trying to do, letting it come across him to the other side and then attempting to hit it with the front of his foot. There are so many things going awry."

"Look at his positioning, his body, his shape, his lack of balance, his technique. It’s so poor. This time, it’s a 10 out of 10 chance that becomes three or four."

The former Newcastle United striker then spoke about Mudryk's one-on-one miss in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat against Manchester United last season. The Ukraine international received Lewis Hall's pass but was unable to find the back of the net, firing wide.

Shearer wrote:

"Mudryk is trying to get the ball onto his right boot. Theoretically, I don’t have a problem with that, but in practice it means he’s effectively having to step over it and his feet are all over the place, turning what should be a simple chance into something horrifically complicated. He can’t sort them out. Strike it with his left boot and he scores."

Shearer was then enraged when speaking about Cucurella's misfire in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League encounter against Real Madrid last season, writing:

"NO, NO, NO, NO, NO. F**** NO. I fully acknowledge that Cucurella isn’t a striker, but that’s kind of why I wanted to include this. There’s no instinct. It has all the hallmarks of a player who isn’t used to being in that position. (Although fair play to him for getting there.) There is zero reason to have a touch. None at all."

Chelsea have struggled with finishing in recent times. They scored just 38 league goals in 38 games last season and have scored 11 in eight games this season.

They are now set to face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 21.

"It would not surprise me" - Journalist names one position Chelsea are looking to reinforce in January

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that it is highly likely that Mauricio Pochettino's side will pursue a striker in the January transfer window. The reporter, while acknowledging that the Blues have Jackson and Armando Broja in their ranks, claims that he would not be surprised if they brought in another forward.

Ornstein said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“There is a very good chance of this happening. They have Jackson and Broja, so let’s see how they both do. But it would not surprise me if Chelsea recruit another top striker.”

The Blues signed Jackson from Villarreal in the summer for £30 million. The Senegalese forward has scored two goals in seven Premier League appearances this season.

He also scored the match-winner in their 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 28.