"Played a super game" – Jurgen Klopp singles out Real Madrid star after win at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Nacho Fernandez following his team's 5-2 UEFA Champions League last-16 home defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday (February 21).

The Reds slumped to a dispiriting defeat in front of their home crowd despite going two goals up inside 15 minutes. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah put the hosts in front before Vinicius Jr. leveled things with a first-half brace. After the break, Eder Militao headed one in from a corner and Karim Benzema scored twice to seal the result.

Nacho, 33, replaced David Alaba in the 27th minute of the contest after the latter sustained a hamstring injury. He completed 27 passes, won two tackles and four overall duels, and made four interceptions and six recoveries during the thrilling knockout first leg encounter at Anfield.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Klopp highlighted Nacho's fine outing for Real Madrid against a hapless Liverpool side. He said:

"Nacho came on and played a super game. David Alaba is a top, top, top player but I thought tonight, we saw why Nacho has played however many years at Real Madrid. In the second half, we were not as good offensively so it was probably easy to defend."

Sharing his thoughts on whether the tie is alive or not, Klopp added:

"I think Carlo [Ancelotti] thinks the tie is over and I think it as well in the moment, but in three weeks... it's how it is in these moments, the closer you get to the game, the bigger our chances become and the less likely it is the tie is over. Tonight, with the 5-2 and you see the game, they are pretty good in counter-attacks and we have to score three goals there and take some risk, so that could be tricky."

Steven Gerrard urges Jurgen Klopp to set things right after Liverpool-Real Madrid tie

Speaking on BT Sport, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insisted that Jurgen Klopp should launch an inquest after their recent loss. He said:

"Look, I think any team, any club, if you concede five goals there's got to be an inquest into why and how. I'm sure Jurgen will do that in the coming days, I think everyone will be a little bit raw on the back of that defeat. There's gonna be a little bit of soul-searching, a little bit of looking in the mirror, sure, there always is when you concede that many goals. It just wasn't good enough from them tonight."

Real Madrid are scheduled to host Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg encounter on Wednesday (March 15).

