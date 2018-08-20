Chelsea vs Arsenal: Players' Performance Ratings

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea vs Arsenal was "THE BEST" game of the season so far with Chelsea winning the 5-goal thriller 3-2 thanks to a late goal by Marcos Alonso.

Let's rate the players from both teams based on their performance.

Arsenal

Petr Cech : Cech showed everyone the reason why he was one of the best goalkeepers back in the day. Though he looked uncomfortable while contributing in the build-up from the back in the role of a 'sweeper keeper'; Cech saved 8 shots, out of which 4 were taken from inside the box. Rating- 7/10

Hector Bellerin : Bellerin started the game slowly and looked clueless in the early stages of the game, and allowed Willian and Alonso to exploit the spaces behind him. But as the game proceeded, he played really well and also contributed to Arsenal's 2nd goal. Rating- 6/10

Sokratis : Sokratis didn't look comfortable on the pitch. He couldn't stop the runs of Morata, Pedro and Willian. His struggles increased when Hazard came on for Chelsea. Rating- 5/10

Shkodran Mustafi : Mustafi and Sokratis might not be the best centre-back duo in the Premier League. They've failed 2 games in a row. Mustafi was unable to stop Morata from scoring Chelsea's 2nd goal. He also ended up getting booked. But he also made a lot of crucial clearances. Rating- 6/10

Nacho Monreal : Arsenal's full-backs did a pretty decent job in this game. Monreal tried to whip in crosses from the left and did a pretty decent job to stop Azpilicueta and Pedro on the right. Rating- 6/10

Granit Xhaka : Probably Arsenal's worst player today. He was useless in the midfield. He couldn't win the ball, gave away possession a lot of times and got himself a yellow card. Unai Emery did the right thing by subbing him off at halftime. Rating- 4/10

Matteo Guendouzi : The 19-year-old French midfielder played more confidently and looked more composed when he had the ball than his partner Granit Xhaka. He had the most tackles(4), most interceptions(4), joint- most fouls won(3), joint- most take-ons(2) and highest passing accuracy(93.9%). A solid performance by the youngster. Rating- 7/10

Matteo Guendouzi

Alex Iwobi : A very few people expected Iwobi to start the game. The Nigerian got himself a goal and was also involved in Arsenal's 1st goal to some extent. Overall a good game for Iwobi. Rating- 7/10

Mesut Ozil : Ozil was expected to have a good game and that he would be a key man in this fixture. Instead, he was rather an anonymous person on the pitch. Even though he managed to get a shot, he fired it just wide of the goal. Not the type of performance that the German would've expected. Rating- 6/10

Henrikh Mkhitaryan : Arsenal's best player yesterday. He managed to bag a goal and also he set-up Iwobi's goal. He missed a big chance, but he redeemed himself by getting a goal. He had the most key passes in the match(5). Rating- 7/10

Mkhitaryan was Arsenal's best player

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang : It was a night to forget for Aubameyang. First of all, he missed 2 easy chances of scoring the goal, which he fired off- target. And the 2 shots he got on target were saved comfortably by Kepa. Rating- 6/10.

Substitutes

Lucas Torreira : Torreira replaced Xhaka at half-time. Torreira had a pretty decent game. He passed the ball around really well. He had a passing accuracy of 92%. Rating- 6/10

Aaron Ramsey : Aaron Ramsey replaced Ozil in the 68th minute after Ozil failed to make an impact. Ramsey managed to get a shot on target. He couldn't do anything significant in the game, although he could've done better if he would've been subbed on a bit early. Rating- 6/10

Alexandre Lacazette : Alexandre Lacazette replaced Iwobi in the 75th minute. Didn't get much time to do anything significant. He did manage to sneak 1 key pass through and gave away 2 fouls. Rating- 5/10

