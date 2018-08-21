Player ratings from Manchester City's 6-1 demolition of Huddersfield Town

Full time at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City came flying off the blocks forcing Ben Hamer into a couple of vital saves within the first couple of minutes. David Silva repeatedly found spaces inside the Huddersfield penalty box and delivered some mouth-watering crosses.

Even Benjamin Mendy looked sharp from the word go. He repeatedly made strong runs down the left flank and his trademark powerful crosses were a constant threat throughout.

It looked like an attack vs defence training routine where Huddersfield was desperately trying to deny any space. It looked like a contest of extremes.

Huddersfield had their fair share of half chances but failed to convert most of them.

Finally, City drew first blood when Ederson pinned a long ball downfield which found Aguero in an open space. It looked as if the chance is gone but the Argentine held his composure and calmly lobbed it over the top of the defender. City's lead was doubled in no time when Jesus hit a fierce low shot from the edge of the penalty box giving Hamer no chance at all.

Aguero pounced on a Goalkeeping mistake and made it 3-0 City with 10 minutes to go for the halftime and the game looked done and dusted.

Out of nowhere, the Terriers pulled one back before the halftime with Stankovic tucking in from a close range after John Stones switched off from a Huddersfield corner

Manchester City started aggressively in the second half as they did in the first.

It didn't take long for them to extend their lead after the break with David Silva curling in an absolute pitch of a free kick on the top left corner only for Hamer to watch and admire. It is an absolute delight to watch the little Spaniard operate.

The day rounded off for Sergio Aguero with a hat-trick which extended City's lead to 5-1.

The depth of this City squad is frightening with the likes of Mahrez and Sane replacing Silva and Aguero. They are looking like outright favourites to win the Premier League again.

Here is a look at the player's ratings

Huddersfield Town AFC

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

# 1 Ben Hamer - 3/10

For any opposing side Goalkeeper, it's always a nightmare to visit the Etihad stadium with City in this sort of mood. Despite making some good saves Ben was at fault for both Aguero's first and the second goal.

#2 Terence Kongolo, Christopher Schindler - 5/10

The defensive duo of Terence and Christopher were pegged back around their six-yard box throughout the 90 minutes with nowhere to go. They defended with their lives to stop City from scoring but failed to do so.

#3 Stankovic - 7/10

He was the standout player for Huddersfield in the entire match, not only making some crucial blocks in an uphill task against Benjamin Mendy but also scored the only goal for Huddersfield Town from a corner.

#4 Florent Handergjonaj, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Philip Billing - 6/10

Playing in the centre of a five-man midfield, their job was to stop David Silva, Bernardo Silva, and Gundogan from dictating the play but their relentless pressure made it hard for them to stop any sort of City movements even they failed to initiate any sort of counter-attacks on the other end.

#5 Chris Lowe and Tom Smith - 6/10

The left and right flanks of Huddersfield tried to provide some space going forward and made a couple of darting runs down the flanks but failed to provide any considerable threats from those movements.

#6 Alex Pritchard - 4/10

Huddersfield's No 10, Pritchard was nowhere to be seen in the match. He looked out of sorts and failed to provide any assistance for the striker.

#7 Steve Mounie - 7/10

Along with Stankovic, he was one of the best players on the field for Huddersfield and provided an aerial threat in the opposing box. He tried his best to make something out of the very few half chances that he got but overall the service to him was poor and rare.

#8 Laurent Depoitre - 5/10

He was introduced after the halftime by David Wagner because of his aerial prowess with the hope of making something out of the long balls that the Huddersfield midfield was putting forward but the City defence was up to their task and didn't let them score with a header or the second ball.

#9 Adam Diakhaby - 5/10

While the City rampage was on, David Wagner was still hoping to get something out of the game and he introduced another striker into the game which weakened them defensively somewhat and allowed City to add to their miseries.

#10 Ramadan Sobhi - 5/10

Finally, David Wagner bought in a midfielder in the dying moment of the match to save themselves from further embarrassment when the game was already over and the Huddersfield players were hoping for the final whistle to blow.

