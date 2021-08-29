Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Mohamed Salah penalty rescues a point for the Reds | Premier League 2021-22

There was no separating Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield as the Premier League giants played out a 1-1 draw. Kai Havertz's opener was cancelled out by Mohamed Salah from the spot after Reece James was shown a red card for a handball.

The Blues, reigning European champions, started the match brightly, pushing their hosts on the back foot with quick counters. However, the Reds quickly found their feet, and drew level just before half-time.

Despite a numerical advantage for the remainder of the match, Jurgen Klopp's men failed to find a winner, and eventually had to be content with a share of the spoils.

They sure upped the ante towards the end, with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota all coming close, but it was a case of too little too late, as ten-man Chelsea held firm.

On that note, here are the player ratings of both teams:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

The Liverpool custodian couldn't do much about Havertz's goa,l as the ball looped well over him. But he salvaged some pride with excellent distribution of the ball, and made some crucial punches. He also produced a fine save to deny Matteo Kovacic late on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Liverpool's marauding right-back laid an excellent ball for Henderson early on. Although his tussle with Marcos Alonso wasn't always fruitful, he stayed committed to his cause. Alexander-Arnold also attempted a shot at goal in the dying moments, but it was blocked.

Joel Matip - 7/10

Matip cleaned everything in front of him, and dealt with Lukaku well too. But the chance he missed from a yard out is going to haunt the Cameroonian for a while.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Liverpool's talismanic centre-back was at his peerless best, clearing lines and covering in behind. His aerial prowess is clear by now, which he demonstrated against Chelsea, winning all three of his duels while also completing 92% of his passes.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

He was right behind Havertz when the Chelsea man scored the opener, but Robertson couldn't do much about it. The Scottish ace misplaced a few passes, and mishit a corner too. Nevertheless, four key passes is a good stat, and he should get better with each passing game.

Harvey Elliott - 8/10

Arguably the best player for Liverpool on the night, Elliott played his passes to perfection, and won four tackles inside the opening 15 minutes of the match. Although he lost steam after the break, Elliott remained crucial to keeping it ticking for Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The Liverpool captain wasted a good chance early on by firing his effort wide, but looked to make up for that by creating overloads. He distributed the ball well against Chelsea too.

Fabinho - 7/10

The Brazilian was tidy in possession, and managed to get a shot away, too, a testament to how much he pushed forward after the break to help Liverpool pile the pressure on 10-man Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

The Egyptian ace continued his ruthless streak from the spot with a 14th consecutive penalty converted in Liverpool colours. He had the opportunity to bag a few more, but either lacked the cutting edge or saw his efforts saved.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Firmino marked his return to the Liverpool XI with a bang, showing incredible energy, link-up play and dropping off to give the Chelsea defence a lot to think about. Unfortunately, his evening was cut short with an injury in the 43rd minute.

Sadio Mane - 7.5/10

Liverpool's Senegalese sensation worked very hard to keep Chelsea pinned back. He was heavily involved in Liverpool's attacking plays, helping win the penalty too.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Chelsea

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota replaced Firmino just before the break, but couldn't make much of a difference. He also headed a good chance over the bar.

Thiago Alcantara - 6/10

The Spaniard attempted a few passes into the Chelsea box, but they didn't really come off.

Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

Tsimikas didn't get much time to prove his worth to Liverpool on the day.

