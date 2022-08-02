3 players Chelsea could use in a player-swap deal with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are reportedly still in the hunt for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are keen to boost their defense ahead of the 2022-23 season after having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents. While the West London club have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, it is expected that he won't be the only defender to join Chelsea this summer.

A couple of A-list defenders have been linked with the Blues, including Presnel Kimpembe, Josko Gvardiol, and Milan Skriniar, but to mention a few. Another name attracting interest from Thomas Tuchel's team is 21-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana. The highly-rated defender could be a decent addition to Chelsea's team next season.

However, his parent club Leicester City don't look keen on losing the young defender and are holding out for a staggering fee worth £75 million.

Ali📌 @CFC_Ali10 Fofana has indicated he would like a chance to discuss the move if CFC make a suitable bid. Leicester want £75m+ add ons.



- @RJPJournalism Fofana has indicated he would like a chance to discuss the move if CFC make a suitable bid. Leicester want £75m+ add ons. #CFC 🚨Fofana has indicated he would like a chance to discuss the move if CFC make a suitable bid. Leicester want £75m+ add ons. #CFC - @RJPJournalism

The transfer fee could be a stumbling block for the Blues in terms of sealing a sensational move for Fofana this summer. One option that could be explored by the Blues in a bid to reduce the transfer fee is through a player-plus-cash deal with Leicester City.

As such, this article will take a look at three players Chelsea could offer the Foxes in a bid to secure a move for Fofana this summer.

#3. Malang Sarr

Chelsea vs. Arsenal - Premier League

The French defender could be a decent option for Chelsea to include in a player-plus-cash offer to Leicester City for Fofana. Considering Fofana is a key part of Brenden Rogers' team, losing him before the start of the new campaign could come as a heavy blow.

However, the situation could be remedied by giving Leicester City a suitable replacement for Fofana in the form of Malang Sarr.

The Chelsea defender had a relatively decent first season in England with the Blues, as he made a total of 19 appearances last campaign.

Sarr may not be a like-for-like replacement for Fofana at Leicester City. However, he could help fill any vacuum that could be left by the French defender.

The 23-year-old defender is fast, strong and also possesses good versatility which helps him operate as a centre-back and a left-back.

#2. Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu had an impressive loan spell with Venezia FC

Another player who could be a decent option for the Blues to include in a player-plus-cash deal for Fofana is Ethan Ampadu.

The 21-year-old player has found it difficult to make a claim for first-team football at Stamford Bridge, despite having successful loan spells away from the Blues. Ampadu has enjoyed back-to-back season long-loan spells at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and most recently Venezia in Italy.

The Welshhman could be a decent replacement for Fofana as they fall into the same age bracket of 21. Ampadu also has league experience, having played 29 games for Sheffield United during the 2020-21 season.

𝐵𝑒𝑛 🫡 @Ben_C_F_C_ 2. Ethan Ampadu



Could our solution already be here? Ethan had an amazing loan at Venezia and is currently being tried out at CB by Tuchel. However, I believe he is best at DM and if trusted could well become an integral part of our team, DEF stats are fantastic,PAS must improve 2. Ethan Ampadu Could our solution already be here? Ethan had an amazing loan at Venezia and is currently being tried out at CB by Tuchel. However, I believe he is best at DM and if trusted could well become an integral part of our team, DEF stats are fantastic,PAS must improve https://t.co/zWEQk4Yd93

His versatility could also be a huge asset for Rogers' team, as he can operate both as a defender and as a midfielder. Ampadu is also suited to both -- a back-four and back-three defensive set-up.

#1. Chelsea's homegrown defender Levi Colwill

Colwill is a higly rated young defender

One Chelsea player who could greatly benefit from a player-swap deal for Fofana is academy graduate Levi Colwill.

The 19-year-old defender had a sensational season-long loan spell at Huddersfield in the championship last campaign. Despite his brilliant performances, game time is not all that assured at Stamford Bridge.

Considering his potential, a move away from West London could help his development as a player.

Pys @CFCPys Leicester City want almost £75m for Wesley Fofana, they are interested in Levi Colwill but this is only been discussed in a separate deal at the moment. (@caughtoffside) Leicester City want almost £75m for Wesley Fofana, they are interested in Levi Colwill but this is only been discussed in a separate deal at the moment. ( @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Leicester City want almost £75m for Wesley Fofana, they are interested in Levi Colwill but this is only been discussed in a separate deal at the moment. (@FabrizioRomano @caughtoffside) https://t.co/mQaw4ayA2n

As such, Colwill's securing a move to Leicester City in exchange for Fofana could benefit all parties. The Blues could also afford to insert a buy-back clause in his contract as well so as to secure him for the future.

