"Players don’t listen to him" – Jerome Rothen claims Marquinhos is not 'respected' enough and should be replaced as PSG captain

French football pundit Jérôme Rothen recently stated that Sergio Ramos must don the captain's armband for PSG. The Spaniard has been warming the bench ever since he made the switch to the French giants from Real Madrid.

However, he could return to the pitch soon after the international break to replace Presnel Kimpembe because of the Frenchman's lackluster performances. Rothen believes Ramos should not only replace Kimpembe but also take over the captaincy role from Marquinhos.

Here's what he said:

"Sergio Ramos? Of course, he will become the real leader of PSG. And I will even go even further, he must become the captain of PSG. I am convinced that his presence will reassure a Kimpembe who is in full doubt at the moment. He will also give less weight to Marquinhos. He has won everything; he has known everything."

Marquinhos was rewarded with the captain's armband when Thiago Silva left PSG to join Chelsea back in 2020. Despite expressing his admiration for the Brazilian, Rothen isn't too impressed with the idea of the 27-year-old leading Les Parisiens. He added:

"Marquinhos, he’s missing something. He is not the real leader of this team. I don’t want to minimize what Marquinhos has already done; he has already done so much for PSG. He has a real scream but that’s not enough. He is not respected as he should be. The players don’t necessarily listen to him. There need to be relays for the coaches. The coach already carries enough responsibilities like that. I think Ramos could be the perfect relay for Pochettino."

Sergio Ramos to finally make his debut for PSG after the international break?

Sergio Ramos' nightmare start at PSG may be coming to an end as the Spaniard was seen returning to full-time training. The last couple of years have been pretty turbulent for Ramos. He has been plagued with injuries since before his arrival to the fashion capital of the world.

This has delayed Ramos' much-anticipated debut for PSG. However, he took a key step towards that goal just a couple of days back.

With several PSG players on international duty, the 35-year-old defender joined a reduced group on the training pitch, including Ander Herrera and Juan Bernat. The Spanish defender has missed over 14 games already this season and rumors have even begun to circulate that PSG were considering terminating his contract.

However, recent reports suggest that Ramos can finally see the light at the end of the dark tunnel and could debut for PSG after the international break.

Les Parisiens take on Manchester City on November 24 before their Ligue 1 games against Lens and Nice in early December.

