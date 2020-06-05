Players with the most number of assists in a Premier League season.

We take a look at the players with most number of assists in a premier league season .

The Premier League has been the home to some of the best playmakers in the world.

Thierry Henry - Cesc Fabregas - Mesut Ozil - Kevin de Bruyne

The Premier League is one of the toughest competitions across the globe, which has been graced by some of the greatest players to have played this game. Some players who have performed exceptionally well over a long period of time have managed to engrave their names in the record books. With the season restart just a few days away, we take a look at the players with most assists in a premier league season.

Which player has the most assists in a Premier League season?

Thierry Henry has the most assists in a Premier League season

Thierry Henry | 20

Thierry Henry has the most assists in a Premier League season. In the 2002-03 season, Henry broke the record for most assists in a Premier League season by notching up 20 assists. It was his performance in the 2002-03 campaign that helped him bag the the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards. Henry is till regarded by many as the greatest foreign player to have played in England's top division.

Who are the players just below Henry in the list of most assists in a Premier League season?

Mesut Ozil is just one assist behind the former Gunner.

Mesut Ozil | 19

Mesut Ozil is the player that divides opinion in the Premier League like no other. However, his 2015/16 season with Arsenal was by far his best season since moving to England from Spain. His amazing playmaking skills were on full display that year, as he recorded 19 assists in total, just one shy of Thierry Henry's tally of 20 assists.

Mesut Ozil has faced a lot of criticism for his style of play and his commitment has been questioned by Arsenal fans on more than one occasion. However, every now and then, football fans around the world get to see the best of German and the 2015/16 campaign was one such season, where we got to his world class talent on a regular basis.

Kevin DeBruyne has become one of the best players in the Premeir League with time

Kevin De Bruyne | 18

The Belgian midfielder finds himself at the number three slot on the list of players with the most assists in a Premier League season. De Bruyne signed for Manchester City in 2015 and in the following 2016/17 season under the guidance of Pep Guardiola the Belgian international turned absolutely ruthless. In 36 appearances, De Bruyne registered a total of 18 assists, helping Manchester City secure the 3rd spot on the Premier League points table.

Fabregas finds himself at number four on the list of players with most assists in a premier league season

Cesc Fabregas | 18

After leaving his boyhood club Barcelona, Cesc Fabregas returned to the Premier League and joined Chelsea. He was with the Blues from 2014 to 2019 and in that period established himself as one of their key midfield marshall. Fans of the club still remember his performance in the 2015/16 season when he made a staggerying 18 assists and almost touched Thierry Henry's long standing record for most assists in a Premier League season.

The current Chelsea boss makes his way to number five on the list

Frank Lampard | 18

With over 400 appearances for the Club, Frank Lampard is nothing less than a legend for fans at Stamford Bridge. The former England captain had a long and successful career for Chelsea, and his stats very rightly justify his legendary status at the club. In the 2005/06 season, Lampard had eighteen assists to his name, which places him at the number five slot in our list of players with the most number of assists in a premier league season.

Fabregas finds himself in the list again but this time donning the Gunners kit.

Cesc Fabregas | 17

Not surprisingly, one of the most creative midfielders to have played in the English top division, Cesc Fabregas finds himself on the list of players with most number of assists in a premier league season for the second time. This time we go back to the 2007-08 season with his first club in England, Arsenal. The now 33-year-old made a total seventeen assists in the 32 games he played for the Gunners that season and with that established himself as one of the best playmakers in the league.

Kevin Debruyne keeps proving himself over the time

Kevin De Bruyne | 16

Kevin De Bruyne is today regarded by many as the best midfielder and playmaker in the game. The Belgian international joined Manchester City in 2015 and quickly established himself as not only the best player at his club but one of the sharpest in world football. In the 2017-18, the 28-year-old turned provider for 16 goals, putting him 7th on the list of players with the most assists in a Premier League season.

Who are the other players in the list of players with most assists in a Premier League season?

David Silva, Leroy Sane, Christian Eriksen, Eden Hazard| 15

David Silva arrived at Machester United in 2010 and since then his performances have elevated him to the level of a club legend. The Spaniard has been a permanent feature in the Manchester City starting xi over the last decade. The Spanish international was exceptional in the 2011/12 Premier League season as he racked up 15 assists in 36 appearances putting him at the joint 8th spot in the list of players with most assists in the Premier League.

Leroy Sane has become one of the hottest players in the Premier League

Leroy Sane is the third Manchester City player that makes his way into the list. He made crucial contributions to Manchester City's 100 point dream run in the 2017/18 season, where the winger made 15 assists in the season and helped the Cityzens win their third league title in 6 years.

Cristian Eriksen has been one of the leading playmakers in the Premier League and his run with Tottenham in the 2016/17 season puts him at the joint 8th spot in the list of players with most number of assists in the Premier League. Eriksen made 15 assist throughout the campaign along with scoring 8 goals as Spurs finished the season in the 2nd spot, 7 points behind champions Chelsea.

Eden's astounding perfromace with Chelsea landed him at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid's latest signing Eden Hazard also makes his way on to this list, thanks to his performance for Chelsea in the 2018-19 season. An international teammate to De Bruyen, Hazard assisted a total of 15 goals during his last season with Chelsea, before the Spanish giants from Madrid came calling. Apart from a plethora of assists, the 29-year-old scored 16 goals in the the 37 games that he played in the league that year.