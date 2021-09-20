Over the course of years, many teams and players have amazed us with their performances in the most sought-after league. The UEFA Champions League delivers just as much as its reputation.

Ever since it was founded in 1955 as the European Cup, the UEFA Champions League (renamed in 1992), has housed the best of teams from all around the continent. Europe being football's powerhouse means the Champions League, by default, has become the most intense league at club level.

Every season brings us a handful of favorites, underdogs, goal riots, upsets and individual uprisings. Throughout the Champions League's history, numerous records have been re-written by teams and players. Today let's discuss one such record.

Without further ado, let's take a look at:

Top 5 players with the most UEFA Champions League appearances.

#5 Raúl González — 142

Raúl is one of the most-decorated Real Madrid players ever

The Real Madrid legend held every title and record to his name with Los Blancos before Cristiano Ronaldo walked-in. However, till date, the Spaniard remains one of the most-decorated players within the ranks of mighty Real Madrid.

Ascending from the youth levels, Raúl González cemented his place with the senior side at the tender age of 16. He evolved not just to be a fine player but a fierce leader as well. Raúl González has featured in 130 games for Real Madrid and 12 for Bundesliga team Schalke, taking his tally to 142.

He experienced a very successful stint with the Galacticos and won three UEFA Champions League titles with them. With 66 goals, Raúl González is still the second most goal-getter for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

#4 Lionel Messi — 150*

Lionel Messi has won four UEFA Champions League titles

Words would do no justice to this little magician's contribution towards Barcelona and football itself. Since his debut against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2004 and his last game versus Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, Leo Messi has played 149 games in the Blaugrana jersey.

He broke records for fun during his stint with the Catalan giants. Lionel Messi has won four UEFA Champions League titles and scored 120 goals for Barcelona. The Argentine joined the same side against whom he played and scored his last in a Barcelona jersey — PSG.

The former Barca captain marked his debut for his new club just last week against Club Brugge. The tally of 150 means Lionel Messi is the player with 4th most appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

With a lot of youth and energy left in him, we can expect Leo to climb up the ranks.

