5 players who are set to explode this season 

The 2021-22 season has hit the ground running and we have already witnessed some magnificent league matches around Europe.

While some clubs have already found their winning combinations, some are still on their way to finding one.

Every season brings several fantastic young footballers who make their talent talk with the ball at their feet. Similarly, this season will also serve as an opportunity for several players to showcase their talent.

On that note, let's find out the top five young talents who are likely to justify their hype and explode this season with their impressive displays.

#5. Giovanni Reyna

With Jadon Sancho finally moving to Manchester United this summer, there's an opening for a player to step up in Marco Rose's squad.

While BVB has signed Donyell Malen as the solution, the Dutchman has rarely started in Sancho's customary right-wing position. This is where Gio Reyna steps in.

The 18-year-old is already a regular in the Dortmund side. The American is already performing at an elite level and, with more experience under his belt, his output will only continue to grow.

Reyna started the season on a strong note as he scored a goal in the first match against Frankfurt. Playing 155 minutes in two games, Reyna created six chances for his side.

With more of the play funneled through Reyna, who is wearing the newly allocated No. 7 shirt, one can expect the American to go from strength to strength in the 2021-22 season.

#4. Billy Gilmour

Few players have come out of Chelsea's youth system with more hype around them than Billy Gilmour.

The Scotland international made his debut under Frank Lampard as an 18-year-old in 2019. He caught the eye in an FA Cup victory over Liverpool in March 2020.

Gilmour then impressed at Euro 2020, being nicknamed the 'Scottish Xavi' after his man-of-the-match performance against England.

After just 11 Premier League games he has made the sensible decision to head out on loan to Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Farke likes to deploy a forward-thinking style of football at Norwich which is perfect for a possession-based midfielder like Gilmour.

The 20-year-old would want to leave a lasting impression and give Tuchel something serious to consider this time next year.

