“Playing against him doesn’t mean letting him dribble all over you” – Nantes forward eager to do “better than” Lionel Messi and PSG

Going up against Lionel Messi and PSG's fearsome frontline this weekend, Moses Simon believes Nantes can take the fight to the Parisians and come out strong. With PSG featuring top talent like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Simon is well aware of the fact that his Canaries team are the obvious underdogs.

This didn’t deter the Nigerian, who told ESPN that his team is excited about the challenge:

"I have been looking forward, a hundred percent, and waiting for the day that we play PSG."

Simon currently occupies third spot on the Ligue 1 assists leaderboard and has been a stand-out performer for the Canaries so far this season. The ace has also won back-to-back Player of the Month awards in August and September.

The 26-year-old is especially excited about a potential matchup with PSG's star man Lionel Messi and is hoping the experience can bring out his best performance yet:

"For me, his presence will affect my own game positively because he is one the best players in the world."

"It will give young players like me and others a boost to play against Lionel Messi. Of course playing against him doesn't mean letting him dribble all over you," the Nantes forward added.

"But it is a privilege to play against such a player because it makes you take your own game up a different level to try to match him and even try to do better than him," he said.

Moses believes the game should go the way of his less-fancied side, pointing out:

"It is also good for us that we are playing them after the international break and they have a lot of international players."

