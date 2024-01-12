“Please call him for me” - New Tottenham signing Radu Dragusin once asked Cristiano Ronaldo for advice and received classy response

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Radu Dragusin is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo as their paths crossed around give years ago at Juventus. The then-teenager was keen on managing his nutrition like the legendary forward, and he sought advice from him personally.

The transfer of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin provided the first major piece of drama in the January transfer window this year. The former Genoa man was on the verge of joining Tottenham before Bayern Munich swooped in with a late offer.

Dragusin, who had reached an agreement on personal terms with the English side, decided to turn down the German champions. The 21-year-old joined Tottenham in a deal that could reach €30 million on a six-year contract.

The road to the Premier League for Radu Dragusin began with a move to Juventus in 2018, the same summer Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club. The Romanian joined their U-17 side at the time, and quickly progressed to making his senior debut by December 2020.

Journalist Decebal Rădulescu told Digi Sport about how the youngster had approached Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus to ask for nutritional advice. He said the Portuguese great had been very kind to him, and immediately connected him with his nutritionist.

"Very few people know that he is a very good cook. How did it become that way? He is a guy who has come to weigh what he eats, this is how he prepares. I don't know if you know, but he doesn't have any kind of injury.

How did it get here? At Juventus he had Cristiano Ronaldo as a colleague. One day he went to Cristiano and said 'Cristiano, I also want to eat exactly what you eat'.

Cristiano said to him 'My brother, come here, look, this is my nutritionist's phone number, please call him for me, tell him I gave it to you and help you'.

Since then, he eats exactly as that man tells him. Everyone puts his story that he doesn't get injured on the way he eats, and I believe in this story."

Dragusin's move to Spurs provided an opportunity for Bayern Munich to sign Eric Dier from them in a transfer domino. Both clubs signed the defensive reinforcement that they desperately needed coming into the transfer window.

Radu Dragusin follows Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps with Premier League switch

When Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Italian Serie A, the Premier League was his destination. The same is the case with Radu Dragusin, who chose Premier League football over Bayern Munich.

The Romanian defender made 19 appearances this season for Genoa, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The 21-year-old is regarded as the Romanian Virgil Van Dijk, and his quality on the pitch earned him this nickname.

Ange Postecoglou will be glad to have cover for Cristian Romero, who is out with an injury, at the back. The Romania international will wear the number 6 shirt at the club.