Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21 

Plymouth Argyle and Hull City will trade tackles at Home Park on Saturday, with three points on the line in League One.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Shrewsbury Town. A second-half brace from Shaun Whalley helped the Shrews pick up all three points.

Hull City were emphatic in their 3-0 victory over Northampton Town on home turf. Callum, Elder, Keane Lewis-Potter and Gavin Whyte all got on the scoresheet to fire the Tigers to victory.

That win helped Hull City maintain their position at the summit of the standings as they seek immediate promotion to the EFL Championship. Plymouth Argyle are relatively comfortable in 16th place, having garnered 52 points from 40 games.

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 75 occasions in the past and Hull City have the much better head-to-head record.

The East Yorkshire outfit have 33 wins and 19 draws to their name, while Plymouth Argyle were victorious in 23 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when a 10th-minute strike by Hakeeb Adelakun was enough to give Hull City a 1-0 win on matchday four of the current campaign.

Hull City are one of the form teams in the league and are unbeaten in nine Championship games. Plymouth Argyle have picked up just two wins from their last nine league games.

Plymouth Argyle form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Hull City form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City Team News

Plymouth Argyle

The home side have two players sidelined for the visit of Hull City. George Cooper and Gary Sawyer are both unavailable for selection. There are no suspension worries for the Pilgrims.

Injuries: George Cooper, Gary Sawyer

Suspension: none

Hull City

The visitors have four players ruled out of the trip to Plymouth. Reece Burke, Thomas Mayer, Festus Arthur and Max Clark are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Brandon Fleming and Jordan Flores are both doubts for the fixture, while Richard Smallwood is ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

There are no suspension worries for Hull City.

Injuries: Richard Smallwood, Reece Burke, Thomas Mayer, Festus Arthur, Max Clark

Doubtful: Brandon Fleming, Jordan Flores

Suspension: none

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City Predicted XI

Plymouth Argyle Predicted XI (3-5-2): Michael Cooper (GK); Kelland Watts, Jerome Opoku, Will Aimson; Conor Grant, Danny Mayor, Tyrese Fornah, Panutche Camara, Joe Edwards; Ryan Hardie, Niall Ennis

Hull City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jonathan Mitchell (GK); Joseph Mills, Fraser Horsfall, Alan Sheehan, Lloyd Jones, Peter Kioso; Ryan Watson, Shaun McWiliams, Bryn Morris; Danny Rose, Sam Hoskins

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City Prediction

Hull City have been relentless in their quest for automatic promotion and their unbeaten run is unlikely to end at the hands of a Plymouth Argyle side that have struggled for consistency.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Hull City