Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Plymouth Argyle will invite Liverpool to Home Park in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. Plymouth overcame Brentford in the previous round and the Reds eased past fourth-tier side Accrington Stanley.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games and registered a 2-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship last week. Late drama ensued as substitute Jayson Molumby gave West Brom the lead in the 74th minute.

Ryan Hardie, who was subbed in by Plymouth head coach Miron Muslić in the 71st minute, equalized from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. Hardie completed his brace and scored the match-winner in the 88th minute.

The visitors defeated Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League last week to retain a six-point lead over Arsenal in the standings. They continued their form in the Carabao Cup semifinals second leg on Thursday, recording a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk helped them overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 12 times across all competitions. The Reds have the upper hand in these meetings with six wins. Plymouth have two wins and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2017 FA Cup third round. After a goalless draw in the initial meeting at Anfield, the visitors secured a 1-0 away win in the replay.

Liverpool have won six of their 10 games in 2025 and they have scored at least two goals in eight games in that period.

Plymouth Argyle have won just one of their last eight home games, with four ending in draws.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their last three away games.

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool Prediction

The Pilgrims have won two of their last 17 games in all competitions. They have failed to score in two of their last three home games while conceding seven goals and will look to improve upon that record.

Captain Joe Edwards is close to making a return from a hamstring injury but this match comes too soon for him. Kornel Szucs is also not yet ready to take to the pitch while Brendan Galloway is out for the remainder of the season.

The Reds have won five of their last six games, scoring 16 goals, and will look to build on that form. They are on a three-game winning streak in away meetings against Plymouth, scoring eight goals, and are strong favorites.

Arne Slot has confirmed that he will make a few changes to the squad for this match as he looks to navigate through a busy schedule of fixtures. Trent Alexander-Arnold has a thigh injury and is expected to return next week. Tyler Morton is nursing a shoulder injury while Joe Gomez is expected to be included in the squad here.

Considering Plymouth's recent form and the visitors' current goalscoring record, the Reds are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

