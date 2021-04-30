Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Two of League One's most out-of-form teams go head-to-head on Saturday as Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland look to end their respective miserable runs.

Sunderland continue to slip further down the table and cannot seem to buy a win at the minute. They need to return to winning ways to enter the promotion playoffs with at least a little bit of momentum.

Plymouth Argyle, on the other hand, have nothing other than pride left to play for.

They sit 18th in the league, with 53 points from 44 matches. They don't need to worry about a relegation scrap, nor can they attempt a late playoff push.

However, they are unlikely to indulge in any kind of philanthropy, so Sunderland will need to up their game to get maximum points from this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland head-to-head

Visitors Sunderland have a favorable record against Plymouth Argyle, winning 17 matches and drawing four of the 30 games the pair have played.

However, Plymouth Argyle who emerged victorious the last time the two teams met. Scoring twice from just three shots, Plymouth Argyle shocked Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in January.

Plymouth Argyle form guie: L-L-D-L-L

Sunderland form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland team news

Plymouth Argyle

Defender Will Aimson could be back in time to face Sunderland, and that would be a huge boost for the Pilgrims. In his absence, a hugely inexperienced defense has shipped nine goals in the last two games. Midfielder Conor Grant could also return.

Injuries: George Cooper

Doubtful: Will Aimson, Conor Grant

Suspensions: None

Sunderland

🏥 Jordan Willis has suffered additional complications to a knee injury following surgery and has today undergone a further operation. Under contract until June 2022, he is expected to be out for a further 9-12 months.



We know you will come back stronger, @J2Willis 👊❤️ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 28, 2021

Lee Johnson has been hoping for a positive injury report for a long time now, and he may finally be getting it. Defender Connor McLaughlin is likely to return to first-team action this weekend. That news comes at the right time considering the Mackems' lack of options at the back.

Injuries: Tom Flanagan, Jordan Willis, Arbenit Xhemajli

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland predicted XI

Plymouth Argyle predicted XI (4-4-2): Michael Cooper; Ryan Law; Jerome Opoku; Will Aimson; Joe Edwards; Danny Mayor; Tyrese Fornah; Conor Grant; Byron Moore; Niall Ennis; Luke Jephcott

Sunderland predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Lee Burge; Max Power; Luke O'Nien; Bailey Wright; Connor McLaughlin; Josh Scowen; Grant Leadbitter; Aiden McGeady; Lynden Gooch; Aiden O'Brien; Charlie Wyke

Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland prediction

The Pilgrims have really struggled to contain offenses of late. While the return of Will Aimson is timely, it might not be enough to improve things overnight.

Sunderland have been out of touch offensively, but they have been a little unlucky too. There is enough evidence to suggest they may find their goalscoring form this weekend, which should propel them to all three points, at long last.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Sunderland

