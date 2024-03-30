Plymouth vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2024 

Plymouth will welcome Bristol City to Home Park for a West Country derby in the EFL Championship on Easter Monday.

The home side are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Norwich City on Good Friday. They took the lead through Morgan Whittaker's 10th-minute strike. Josh Sargent drew the game level midway through the second half while Ashley Phillips' 74th-minute own goal saw the Canaries claim all three points.

Bristol City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Leicester City. Anis Mehmeti's 73rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw the Robins climb to 13th spot in the table, having garnered 50 points from 39 games. Plymouth are 20th with 41 points to show for their efforts in 39 games.

Plymouth vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 64th meeting between the two sides. Bristol City have 27 wins to their name, Plymouth were victorious 23 times while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Bristol City claimed a 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Bristol City have won just two of their last 16 away games (nine losses).

Plymouth have not kept a clean sheet at home since November (five losses).

Bristol City have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight away games (five losses).

Plymouth are winless in their last five league games (four wins).

Plymouth vs Bristol City Prediction

Plymouth were comfortably in mid-table earlier in the season but a series of poor results has seen them plummet down the standings. The Pilgrims sit just two spots outside the bottom three and have just a two-point advantage over 22nd-placed Huddersfield Town.

Bristol City will be buzzing from their victory over promotion-chasing Leicester City. The victory over the Foxes took Liam Manning's side past the 50-point mark and they will be looking to build on this. They will be full of confidence as they visit the M5, having won five of the last six head-to-head games.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Bristol City

Plymouth vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals